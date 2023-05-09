Meleah Veld of the Souris Spartans, right, was named to the Volleyball PEI U14 girls triple ball all-star team for 2023. Other all-stars, from left, are Brynlee Doucette (West Prince Islanders), Olivia Weeks (Cobras), Kherington DesRoches (Summerside Suns) and Gabby Laporte (Summerside Suns). Submitted photo
Ava Cheverie of the Souris Spartans, second from left, was named to the Volleyball PEI U14 regular ball tier 2 all-star team for 2023. The other all-stars, from left, are Madalynn Strongman (Kensington), Josie Arsenault (West Prince Islanders), Alexis Huggan (Tigers), Laine Overy (Inferno Coyotes), Brooke Newman (Summerside Suns) and Frances Manning (Inferno Coyotes).
The Souris Spartans took home a pair of medals from the Volleyball PEI U14 girls spring league provincials last week.
The Spartans won silver in the tier 2 triple ball provincials, designed to help players learn the game, and bronze in the tier 2 regular ball provincial championship. Both tournaments were held at East Wiltshire on May 1 and 2.
In triple ball, Souris fell short by a single point in the gold medal game with a 23-22 loss to the Cobras volleyball club.
The Spartans finished first in the round robin as the only team to go undefeated in their four games, while the Cobras were 3-1.
Souris player Meleah Veld was named to the five-person tier 2 league all-star team along with Gabby Laporte and Kherington DesRoches of the Summerside Suns, Brynlee Doucette of the West Prince Islanders and Olivia Weeks of the Cobras.
In the regular ball provincials, the Spartans placed third in the round robin with a record of 4-2 to qualify for the bronze medal game. There, they defeated the West Prince Islanders Red team 18-14 to earn the Souris club’s second medal.
Ava Cheverie of Souris was named to the tier 2 regular ball all-star team along with Laine Overy and Frances Manning of the Inferno Coyotes, Josie Arsenault of the West Prince Islanders, Brooke Newman of the Summerside Suns, Madalynn Strongman of the Kensington Crusaders and Alexis Huggan of the Tigers club.
The Summerside Suns White team won the regular ball gold medal with a 15-13 win over the Tigers White squad.
