Meleah Veld of the Souris Spartans, right, was named to the Volleyball PEI U14 girls triple ball all-star team for 2023. Other all-stars, from left, are Brynlee Doucette (West Prince Islanders), Olivia Weeks (Cobras), Kherington DesRoches (Summerside Suns) and Gabby Laporte (Summerside Suns). Submitted photo

The Souris Spartans took home a pair of medals from the Volleyball PEI U14 girls spring league provincials last week.

The Spartans won silver in the tier 2 triple ball provincials, designed to help players learn the game, and bronze in the tier 2 regular ball provincial championship. Both tournaments were held at East Wiltshire on May 1 and 2.

Ava Cheverie of the Souris Spartans, second from left, was named to the Volleyball PEI U14 regular ball tier 2 all-star team for 2023. The other all-stars, from left, are Madalynn Strongman (Kensington), Josie Arsenault (West Prince Islanders), Alexis Huggan (Tigers), Laine Overy (Inferno Coyotes), Brooke Newman (Summerside Suns) and Frances Manning (Inferno Coyotes).

Submitted photo

