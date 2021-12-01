The pandemic has forced changes to operations inside the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, but right now the Montague rink’s biggest problem is outside.
The arena has been having ongoing issues with teenagers littering and speeding in the parking lot.
RCMP officers have patrolled the area, but the problem continues, rink manager Steve Ryan said.
With so many people using the parking lot for the rink, library or other things, including a lot of children, erratic driving in the parking lot is a concern.
Meanwhile, there has been a problem with the ice plant for about a month, with a new part expected to arrive any day.
Mr Ryan said the issue is with a box in the back of the plant that is supposed to give readings of the ice temperature and determine whether the plant comes on.
It’s a simple fix, Mr Ryan said, but for now they’re relying on the brine pump, which means the typical energy savings from the ice plant aren’t being realized.
It's uncertain how much those savings would have amounted to.
The issue does not affect ice quality.
On the bright side, the Wellness Centre canteen re-opened two weeks ago. Mr Ryan said it’s important to have it running again because it’s frequented by a lot of people, including students from Montague Regional next door.
The canteen was closed due to Covid and there wasn't enough staff to run it until recently.
(1) comment
Oh yes, it's vitally important that the canteen be open! I mean all those high school students must be able to fill their bellies with a huge, heaping plate of nutritious poutine every lunch hour - so rich in vitamins and sheer goodness! And washed down with a healthy jug of Coke or Pepsi. And of course it's very, very important for Mr. Ryan to profit from feeding our teenagers such healthful fare, especially the big two hundred pounders who waddle over to have a low-salt, low-carb and low trans-fat lunch. Couldn't agree more! Nothing sleazy or thoughtless in that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.