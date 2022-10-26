Spin returns to the fray seeking Three Rivers council seat Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Oct 26, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two years after resigning from Three Rivers council, citing health and family reasons, Wayne Spin is giving it another shot.The former Town of Montague councillor said his health has improved significantly, people had encouraged him to run and he missed representing the area. “I guess I realized how much I love the area. I missed helping people.”Mr Spin will run in Ward 2, Montague.Three Rivers has made progress over the last four years, he said, but councillors have to talk with residents more and the town needs to improve its public relations. “It’s a very important job. You have to engage people to find out what’s going on.”Mr Spin said there is a tendency to over-analyze but the focus should be on results.“The first four years were growing pains. It was all new. It’s time to bear down and get things done for the whole area.”He said he has a reputation as an honest councillor who looks out for everyone, counting Montague Summer Days and the Cardigan ballfield lights as past accomplishments.Mr Spin wants to hear from residents about their concerns and general feedback heading into the November 7 election. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Spin Councillor Politics Town Resident Health Rivers Progress Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 6 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Back by popular demand... Bulletin Latest News Residents question highway realignment in Cascumpec Knowledge is key when reducing the risk of developing breast cancer Souris resident honoured by Senior of the Year award Saddle up, off to the Royal Tourism businesses optimistic in the aftermath of Fiona Woodcutters anticipate slump in sales No election needed in some municipalities Plenty of work for already stretched contractors after the hurricane Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeter Anthony CampbellAnn Marie WhitewayThe mystery of Mr Top HatCarol (Smith) MacarthurMarlene Louise (White) SaundersWhat can I say? I got trappedCouncillor Creed “dumbfounded” by delay in getting generator Images Videos CommentedPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermath (1)
