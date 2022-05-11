If you watch a lot of sports, you’ve no doubt been bombarded by commercials and promos for online sports betting over the last few weeks.
The culprit for this nauseating non-stop promotion of gambling being shoved down our throats is Ontario having legalized and regulated the practice, and other provinces possibly looking at joining them.
It’s not just commercials. It’s betting segments as part of pre-game and intermission shows. It’s analysts and hosts mentioning it every chance they get, following orders from their corporate masters.
This comes at a time when inflation and economic struggles are hitting families across the country, making it harder than ever for many to make ends meet. Seniors are barely getting by. Housing is out of reach for many. Some are forced to choose between prescriptions and getting enough to eat.
This is the target market for gambling companies and their barrage of advertising.
Closer to home, Atlantic Lotto saw Covid as an opportunity to make even more money off gambling and, barely a month into the pandemic, pushed the Atlantic provinces hard to launch online casinos.
Liberal MLA Robert Henderson tabled that ALC proposal in the legislature just over a year ago, calling it a “diabolical” plan to “exploit” people while they were stuck at home during the pandemic. He was correct in that assessment.
Also last year, a psychology professor told the standing committee on health and social development there is a “strong correlation” between online gambling and problem gambling.
New Brunswick did as ALC asked and launched an online casino, while PEI has yet to do so, though cabinet did give its approval in December 2020.
Maybe, just maybe, it’s time for rich gambling companies and their friends in government to stop preying on Canadians experiencing enormous financial and/or health challenges.
It’s gross and it needs to stop. But it won’t, because nothing is more important than profits.
