One of my favourite organizations and podcast producers The Moth makes the assertion that ‘everyone has a story to tell and by sharing those stories, we can create a more empathic world’.
We think a lot about storytelling at Kings Playhouse.
In recent years, the runaway success of ‘The Four Tellers’ from 2015 to 2018 (with the brilliant ‘Tellers and Tunes’ as an addendum in 2019) and our meaningful Legacy Projects ‘At the Dog Leg Turn of the Road’ and ‘Greetings’ that tell the personal accounts of veterans and their families offered an indication that our community has a strong interest in hearing life reflected through stories and finds places of real connection through storytelling.
And so, in the depths of the winter, we thought what could bring us all some comfort, warmth and joy on these cold nights? The answer, of course, appeared as something so many of us do naturally, seated around a kitchen table, close to a warm fire or anywhere you might gather a few loved ones - storytelling.
Winter Tales-Storytelling Festival celebrates the stories that we all have. From March 11 to 14, you’ll find story, song, poetry, theatre and film.
We’re delighted to kick off the weekend festival on Friday, March 11th at 7:30pm with ‘Stories and Songs for a Winter’s Night’. Featured performers include musician, poet and performer Tanya Davis - ‘...known for her soothing voice, her musical cadence, and a compelling way with words, Tanya [brings] poetry to unsuspecting places, merging powerful yet simple language with a desire to honestly explore, and articulate, the human experience’, ECMA nominated musician Rachel Beck and beloved storyteller Gary Evans (from ‘The Four Tellers’ and ‘Tellers and Tunes’) and multi-disciplined Island musician Scott Parsons with his musical trio. Scott’s music tells the stories of Black Island history, rooted in our own communities with familiar names and places.
Saturday, March 12th at 11am, we welcome Atlantic Canada’s premiere Indigenous theatre group Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors with their stories, songs, teachings, and beautiful traditional dance. Audiences are invited to learn more of the rich and vibrant history of the Mi’kmaq performed by Indigenous actors, dancers, drummers, poets and storytellers! This interactive, engaging performance promises to be fun for all ages.
In the afternoon, at 3pm, we’re delighted to partner with This Town Is Small’s Radiant Rural Halls series to present STRENGTH OF CHARACTER - a film screening of four new short documentaries made by PEI-based filmmakers, about PEI-based humans.
Each of the four films delves intimately, with humour and philosophy, into the lives of fascinating and diverse characters who call PEI their home. The screening will also include a panel discussion, moderated by Millefiore Clarkes, in which the filmmakers will speak to their films, their practice, and offer the audience insight into the craft of documentary filmmaking. For those unable to attend in person, the films will be livestreamed with information for tuning in on our Facebook page.
Sunday, March 13th at 2pm, we’re excited to bring the culmination of many months of work to the stage. Close to Home: Islander Stories is the final performance for Young at Heart Theatre’s workshop series that engaged Island seniors to hone their storytelling skills. You’ll be delighted to see some familiar faces (and stories) on stage with Grace Blackette, Glen Swallow, Nora MacDonald, Marion Trowbridge, Tony Reddin, Ken Williams, and Marcia Trerice sharing personal stories of home life in the 50s and 60s. They’ll be joined by special guests master storytellers Alan Buchanan and Patrick Ledwell.
The grand finale of the festival is a family favourite on Monday, March 14th at 2pm. The Princess and the Handmaiden by Leslie Arden and produced by Kitbag Theatre performed to sold out audiences in the spring of 2021. Directed by Melissa MacKenzie and starring Jacob Hemphill, Melissa MacKenzie and Rebecca Parent. The Princess and the Handmaiden is Mean Girls meets Brothers Grimm in this fantastically clever family musical about loyalty, friendship, magic potions, and finding yourself. Whose grass is greener — the good-hearted, pampered princess, or her jealous, hard-working handmaiden?
Storytelling has the power to connect us when we need it the most. We hope that the festival will help to shine some light in the dark places and encourage our community to share their own stories.
For more information about any of our shows or events, visit us on Facebook at The Kings Playhouse, our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
