In almost every culture, there is a celebration of light. It comes during the darkest part of the year, and offers a sense of hope in the midst of what can sometimes feel hopeless. 2020 has been a year unlike any other, and at Kings Playhouse we’ve been continuing to work to spread some light in the darkness.
Our holiday celebrations this year are filled with love, creativity, community and so much joy.
They are the result of some tremendous collaborative work and a team at the Playhouse that is passionate, optimistic and committed to creating meaningful experiences.
Already this season, we’ve welcomed eager creators to learn the art of Outdoor Greenery Arrangements and Wool Felting with the ever-talented Jamie Rice, and this past Sunday, to the delight of many wide-eyed kiddos, we welcomed Santa to the Playhouse for socially-distanced photo sessions.
A highlight of the entire season is our Gallery of Trees. Created and curated by Jamie Rice, this exhibition features a myriad of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, drawing inspiration from the sea, the natural world and so much more. It is available to see Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and starting December 14, we’ll be open in the evening hours with hot chocolate and the loveliest ambiance.
Tomorrow night (Thursday, December 3), we’ll continue our Winter Magic Workshop series with Art with Amy. Local artist Amy MacConnell will lead participants through a holiday-themed acrylic painting session. All of the supplies are provided, and everyone is welcome.
For the young (and young at heart) we’re pleased to be offering some mini-art workshops on Tuesday afternoons. Every week until December 15 we take on a new ornament creation.
Thursday, December 10 we’re pleased to welcome Ann Clow to the Playhouse to lead Art Expressions: an acrylic art class. Ann, originally from Nova Scotia, has been selling her work and giving classes for over 40 years. Her classes will teach acrylic technique and provide one-to-one instruction over the course of the evening. An exhibition of Ann’s work - Through the Lens and the Palette, will be hanging in the Gallery at the Playhouse throughout the month of December.
Perhaps our most exciting collaboration of the season brings a show across the Island, from Victoria Playhouse to The Guild to our stage - Christmas In The Air: An Island Concert Through and Through plays December 12 at 7:30 pm and December 13 at 2 pm. Produced by Campbell Webster Entertainment and featuring the musical direction of Lisa MacDougall, this show is certain to bring you into the holiday spirit. Eleven of the Island’s finest singers and musicians will perform beautiful new arrangements of Christmas songs by Lennie Gallant, Rita MacNeil, Nancy White, David Myles, Suzie Wilde and Heather Rankin.
This year, we’ve been fortunate to be able to continue to provide live arts experiences through creativity and determination. We’re celebrating by offering ‘Caroling at Your Door’ the week of December 21. If you or someone you know would like to welcome a small group of carolers to your doorstep to (safely) sing a few tunes, send us an email or give us a call to book your spot. We’ll be happily caroling throughout Three Rivers, spreading as much cheer as we possibly can.
And so, this year, we hope some of our programming offers a light in your darkness. We hope you’ll join us for a workshop or a show or just open your door (or window) for some beautiful music. This year has been like no other, but we’ll get through it together.
For more information about any of our shows or events, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com or call 1-888-346-5666.
