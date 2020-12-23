The latest pandemic restrictions may have gotten in the way of the Three Rivers 50 Plus Club annual Christmas celebration, but members of the Cardigan-based group still found a way to spread some joy.
With the circuit breaker put into effect by Public Health on December 7 the club’s Christmas senior get together had to be cancelled, president Grace Blackett said.
Nonetheless a small number of members put together some cans of home-baked treats and fruit to be delivered to members and others in the area who may need a little extra TLC.
“They are for people who are on their own,” Ms Blackett said, noting there will be 25 recipients this year.
It is something the group has done for the past five years.
Mae Campbell, one of the people who helped put the packages together, said it is a great feeling to give.
Glenda Livingstone agreed.
“The true meaning of Christmas is to give,” Ms Livingstone said.
John Campbell said with everyone pitching in, the task was made easier for everyone.
Those who packed the goodies didn’t work alone.
Other members donated the items and more still volunteered to deliver the goodies.
Ms Blackett said they are hopeful by the time February rolls around some restrictions will be lifted and the club’s annual Valentine celebration will go ahead.
