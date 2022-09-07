From left are Father Greg Little, Father Gethin Edward, Bishop Sandra Fyfe, Father Ralph Moore and Canon David Garrett who all celebrated in the anniversary service at St Alban’s Anglican Church in Souris recently.
Bonnie Bertelsen, a member of St Alban’s congregation and one of the organizers of the church’s anniversary celebration received a Certificate of Appreciation from Right Rev Sandra Fyfe, Bishop of the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Photo courtesy of Lorna Harris
St Alban’s Anglican Church in Souris held their 125th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Anglican Church in Souris last month. The event was delayed two years due to Covid.
In August 1895 the first service was held in the newly-built church located on Washington Street. That church remained in existence until 1917 when due to disrepair and a dwindling congregation it was boarded up, sold and later torn down.
The remaining faithful Anglican congregation gravitated to the local United, Baptist and Catholic Churches to meet their spiritual needs and for baptisms, marriages and funerals. However, burials did continue in the St Alban’s church yard cemetery.
St Alban’s is a mission parish of St Peter’s Cathedral in Charlottetown. Under the direction of the late Rev Canon Robert C Tuck of St Peter’s a new church was commissioned and built in 1980. The church is located at the back of the existing cemetery overlooking Colville Bay. Services are held in the church except for the winter months, by clergy from Charlottetown, Milton, Montague and retired clergy from away.
Over the last few years the church sustained severe weather damage from the leaking bell tower and roof. Through fundraising efforts, the roof has been replaced and a new belfry totally rebuilt to house the original bell dated 1890.
On the morning of August 26th a number of clergy held a service of Morning Prayer and a dedication of the new belfry which were dedicated to the glory of God and in memory of Rev Tuck by the Right Rev Sandra Fyfe, Bishop of the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Following the service, a reception was held at the Silver Threads Seniors Club. In attendance for the celebration and reception were Souris Elmira MLA Colin Lavie, Mayor of Souris Joanne Dunphy, Rev Fyfe, Rev Canon David Garrett, St Peter’s Cathedral, members of the Tuck family, clergy and parishioners from St George’s Anglican Church, Montague, St John’s Anglican Church, Milton, St John’s and St Mary’s Anglican Churches, Summerside and St Peter’s Cathedral, Charlottetown as well as out of town visitors.
On display at the reception was memorabilia which included the original church register dated 1895 and still in use today.
The organizing committee of Bonnie Bertelsen, Karen Hoban, Valery O’Connor and Lorna Harris wish to thank everyone for attending and for their support of this project, also Cathy McInnis for the luncheon and Cameron Ross for building and installing the new belfry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.