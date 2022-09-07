st albans

From left are Father Greg Little, Father Gethin Edward, Bishop Sandra Fyfe, Father Ralph Moore and Canon David Garrett who all celebrated in the anniversary service at St Alban’s Anglican Church in Souris recently.

Photo courtesy of Lorna Harris

St Alban’s Anglican Church in Souris held their 125th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Anglican Church in Souris last month. The event was delayed two years due to Covid.

In August 1895 the first service was held in the newly-built church located on Washington Street. That church remained in existence until 1917 when due to disrepair and a dwindling congregation it was boarded up, sold and later torn down.

st albans 2

Bonnie Bertelsen, a member of St Alban’s congregation and one of the organizers of the church’s anniversary celebration received a Certificate of Appreciation from Right Rev Sandra Fyfe, Bishop of the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Photo courtesy of Lorna Harris

