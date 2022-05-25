A new book about the final years of St Dunstan’s University looks at how shifting societal attitudes played out on campus and the role of students, including those from eastern PEI.
Caught in a Changing Society: St Dunstan’s University 1950-1969, authored by Leonard Cusack, captures stories from the last years before SDU merged with Prince of Wales College to form UPEI.
Mr Cusack, a longtime history teacher and professor, was part of the Catholic university’s final graduating class in 1969.
Among the eastern PEI students featured in the book is the late Howie Jamieson, a Gaspereaux native. Mr Jamieson became president of the SDU student union in February 1968 and unexpectedly found himself at the forefront of a wave of student unrest and opposition to authority, themes that were sweeping campuses virtually everywhere.
Part of this rebellion concerned rules around clothing, with miniskirts soon showing up on campus alongside student protests.
The author describes Mr Jamieson as an unlikely rebel, who “hid his brilliant mind behind an unassuming, quiet demeanour.” His wife Audrey was interviewed for the book.
Mr Cusack said he didn’t think Mr Jamieson or anyone associated with the student union would have expected the rapid change in attitudes on campus when he first decided to run for president.
“Howie just got elected at the time this was reaching a boiling point. He grabbed onto it and took the lead,” he said.
The book describes how SDU was headed for a merger with PWC, which had been given a charter to grant degrees by the province in 1965. Premier Alex Campbell felt PEI couldn’t support two universities a mile apart and the creation of UPEI became one of the hallmarks of his Comprehensive Development Plan aimed at modernizing Island society.
Many students thought folding the two institutions into one was the right thing to do, including John McQuaid of Souris, a student council vice president who was interviewed for the book.
The atmosphere on campus was quite tight-knit, Mr McQuaid says in the book, because no one was working a job on the side. The focus was solely on school. He became the first student representative on the SDU Senate in the fall of 1968.
Mr Cusack said there was a good reason many at SDU felt the time was right for a merger. A poll found the Catholic university students were strongly in favour, while PWC students were not. SDU had a much larger, fully developed campus, the author said.
“My impression was the SDU students felt they would become the university,” he said. “It wasn’t that they wanted to close SDU, but they felt they would be in the driver’s seat.”
While the book primarily focuses on history, it wouldn’t be a proper university tale without some hijinks. One of these involved a cow from a nearby farm which some students decided to bring into the Dalton Hall residence.
They got the bovine across campus all right, but navigating her up the nine steps to the entrance was neither easy nor quiet. Just as the animal was hoisted into the lobby, the much-feared Father Vincent Murnaghan arrived. The cow then relieved herself with a splat on the spit-clean floor, which did nothing to improve the Father’s mood.
Cardigan native Albert Fogarty, who went on to become a school principal in Souris for many years, said in the book he did not recall any students being severely punished for the caper.
There is also a tale contributed by Bob Pierce of Souris, who was a proctor in the Main Building. One day in the winter of 1968, he discovered a student on the top floor had a still, with a pipe out the window onto the roof to take care of the smell. That was the end of the moonshine.
Attending a Catholic university came with strict rules enforced by priests and nuns, but Mr Cusack found students from the era recall St Dunstan’s as a special place where they received a social education along with their academic learning.
A book launch will be held on June 8 at 3:30 pm at the SDU Lecture Hall, Faculty of Sustainable Design and Engineering building at UPEI.
