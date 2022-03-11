Steve Somers turned his love for his hometown and its history into a folk album, and it won an award - but not one for music.
The St Georges native who now lives in Vancouver received the Wendell Boyle Performance Award, for significant contributions to the preservation of Island history and heritage, from the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation on February 27.
The CD, Songs about St Georges, was inspired by stories from long ago that Mr Somers heard growing up from his father JD or his uncle Charles.
“They say when you start writing songs you write about what you know, and the thing I know most about is being homesick,” he said.
The second song, G’Day Boy Leroy, tells the tale of a bootlegger on Green Hill Road who Mr Somers and other locals used to visit, and tried to emulate his accent. With a chorus of “G’Day Boy Leroy, what’s all the stir today? It mentions the time Leroy got sick, close contacts had to go to the hospital for a test and Mr Somers was proud his name was on “the greatest list in history.”
Grandaddy’s Song tells the story of his grandfather, a boxer called Tiger Jack Somers, and how Mr Somers wishes he’d known him as a younger man. He lived with Jack until the age of eight.
“That was one of the most important songs on the album, imagining him back then.”
Haul ‘Er Down recounts the tale of an old barn people expected to collapse because it was so old, but it was made of stronger stuff than they thought. The first tractor hooked up with chains couldn’t budge it, and neither did a second, larger tractor.
Another song, 7 Years 3 Cord is about the St Georges church that burned down on Easter Sunday, 1943. The community rallied and rebuilt it in a process that took seven years, with everyone donating three cords of wood.
In fact, that’s the song that led to Mr Somers recording a full album. He posted the song on a Facebook group about the history of St Georges and area. Someone listened, called him up and asked about getting his CD.
“I had never even thought of making a CD at that time. I thought maybe I should. I had more than enough just about St Georges to make one.”
He asked members of his band in Vancouver, The Contingency, and other friends to help him record it, which they did in two sessions. People who played on the album include Cayley Mcgrory, Gerard Lynch, Mike Horne, Darren Keating, Rick Laing, Andrea Purton, Stephen Berne and Katherine Fawcett.
Receiving the heritage award was a surprise to Mr Somers. The album wasn’t meant as a history project when he started out. It was just writing down stories he heard from relatives and turning them into music.
“It means so much. I made these CDs on my own to share with people. To have somebody listen to any of the songs is a great honour. To get any recognition whatsoever, it means a lot to me.”
He brought 100 copies home with him last summer to give away, not expecting to move them all. But he’s since had to make two more batches. He said the interest in his work is “really touching.”
While home to accept the award, he played two concerts on Saturday as part of the Cloggeroo Vibrations and Libations winter and spring concert series, at Copper Bottom in Montague and Clamdiggers in Cardigan. He played with Kevin Ryan and Rheo Joseph Rochon.
It was a great honour to be asked to perform his own songs for a local audience, including people whose names are in those songs, he said.
Mr Somers said he’s happy to send a copy of the CD to anyone who wants one, by contacting him at stevensomers@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.