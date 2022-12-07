The St Peter’s Fire Department currently has 18 members, but more are always welcome, Fire Chief Craig Campbell said.
“We would like to have 20-plus members, but we know it is a big commitment.”
Not only do firefighters have to be ready at all times of the day or night for the unexpected, the training it takes for the various levels and to become a Medical First Responder, MFR is intensive.
This past year the department responded to over 40 calls with 13 of those being MFRs.
Deputy Chief Dean Lewis, who has been with the department for more than 30 years, explains how over the years MFR training has become a vital part of the department.
“Because of the wait time for ambulances it has become a big part of what we do,” Mr Lewis said.
Like other departments across the province the St Peter’s unit has a growing number of false alarm calls. Last year there were 17.
“It is a big problem,” Mr Campbell said, noting going into the new year there will be a concerted effort to have that number reduced.
Sometimes it is just a matter of maintenance, he said, explaining, how a false alarm call could be for a sprinkler system that went off due to a break in a line.
While responding to an emergency is at the face of what firefighters do, there has been a change in the circumstances of some emergencies in recent years. Because of that Mr Lewis said support from provincial and federal governments is not only welcome, but very much needed.
Mr Lewis, who is also the Kings County director with the PEI Firefighters Association, points to the recent allotment of generators to fire departments as well as a funding boost of $20,000 per department from the province as two examples.
They are in the process of finding people who may use oxygen, have a hospital bed or a stair-lift as potential recipients of a generator.
Firefighters are skilled and experts in what they do, but both Mr Campbell and Mr Lewis agree they couldn’t do their job without the unwavering support of not only family, but also the greater community.
Mr Lewis recalls a time last winter where firefighters were flanked by several tractors with snowblowers helping them get to an emergency.
Mr Campbell said the unpredictability of when the calls come in means family members also need to be on call at all times.
After three years of cancellations, the Rural Municipality of St Peter’s was able to host the annual Firefighters appreciation dinner on December 3. Several firefighters received pins to mark years of service and certificates for training completed. Among the guests were directors from St Peter’s and Area Development Corporation.
