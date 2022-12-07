St Peter's Fire Dept.jpg

Several members of the St Peter’s Fire Department received recognition Saturday night for their years of service and for completing training. From left are Haley Campbell, Tim Anningson, Abbey MacCormack, Shaun MacLeod, Dean Lewis, Josh O’Hanley, Neil Weber, Claude Hebert and Jay Adamsson. Charlotte MacAulay photo

The St Peter’s Fire Department currently has 18 members, but more are always welcome, Fire Chief Craig Campbell said.

“We would like to have 20-plus members, but we know it is a big commitment.”

St Peter’s Fire Chief Craig Campbell joined the fire department just before his daughter Haley was born. He said he wanted to have some first aid training since there would be a baby in the household. That was 24 years ago and now his daughter Haley is also a member of the department and has been for six years. She was one of several members who received pins for their years of service at the firefighters appreciation dinner held on the weekend. Charlotte MacAulay photo

