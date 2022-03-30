Last week’s news of a deal between the governing Liberals and NDP to avoid an election until 2025 was intriguing to say the least.
Having an election every two years is no way to efficiently operate a country, especially with once-in-a-lifetime issues like climate change and the pandemic, plus other daunting issues that could use the $600 million it costs Canadians to go to the polls.
That’s especially true when said elections produce no discernible change in the makeup of Parliament and pour gas on the fire of polarization that has engulfed Canada in recent years.
Not many people truly like the prime minister or the Liberals, but other parties offer no viable alternative. The last two elections have shown the widespread disenchantment with Justin Trudeau does not outweigh the distrust many have for the current iteration of the Conservative Party.
Surprisingly, the deal makes no mention of a Basic Income Guarantee, one of Jagmeet Singh’s biggest priorities in recent years and something the PEI government has repeatedly asked the feds to implement here as a pilot.
On top of that, there is no firm commitment to universal pharmacare. It’s mentioned, but with empty words that guarantee nothing.
When you consider they’re throwing a deeply unpopular PM a lifeline for another three years, it seems the NDP could have extracted more out of this deal.
But stable governance is important in these turbulent times, with ballooning debt and a plethora of areas needing serious attention.
Here’s hoping Trudeau and his cabinet make the most of the runway they’ve been given, and if he’s smart he’ll pass the torch to Chrystia Freeland in early 2025 to set the Liberals up for another term or two in power.
