Northumberland Ferries Ltd recently wrapped up negotiations to secure the MV Saaremaa 1 for the peak season this summer between Wood Islands and Caribou, plugging the void left by the burnt Holiday Island - for now.
It was quietly known that NFL was pursuing the Saaremaa again after it came in from Quebec last year, but understandably they did not want to confirm this on the record until the ink was dry on a new deal.
However, the ship owned by Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) is far from an ideal solution.
Like in 2022, it can be recalled by STQ at any time if mechanical issues arise with one of their ships and is needed as a replacement. The Saaremaa is designated as the relief vessel for the FA Gauthier ferry that runs between mainland Quebec and the Gaspe Peninsula.
NFL says a recall is unlikely, but the fact is the FA Gauthier has been plagued with problems from the very start. It was delivered to STQ in 2015 with dozens of non-correctable defects. An engine failure in 2019 kept the vessel off the water for the entire season, leading STQ to buy the Saaremaa and another ferry to handle the route.
The new ferry being built for NFL will not be ready until at least 2027, so a more reliable solution to sail the Strait for the next three summers is crucial. The company is working on that, but compatible ferries that aren’t being used don’t grow on trees.
We saw the impact on the tourism and trucking industries in eastern PEI for a few short weeks last year. Having only one ferry for an entire peak season, or multiple seasons, would be devastating.
Transport Canada and Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay should be working flat-out to ensure that never happens.
