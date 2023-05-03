Josh Lewis

Northumberland Ferries Ltd recently wrapped up negotiations to secure the MV Saaremaa 1 for the peak season this summer between Wood Islands and Caribou, plugging the void left by the burnt Holiday Island - for now.

It was quietly known that NFL was pursuing the Saaremaa again after it came in from Quebec last year, but understandably they did not want to confirm this on the record until the ink was dry on a new deal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.