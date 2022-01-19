Health PEI states “staffing issues” as the reason Colville Manor in Souris hasn’t accepted any new admissions since late summer.
“In August 2021, there was a hold on admissions to some homes due to staffing issues," according to Everton McLean, a spokesperson from Health PEI.
“The only home that remains under this hold is indeed Colville Manor,” he said.
The result is as many as eight beds in the Souris facility are empty while at least nine individuals waiting for an admission are currently in Souris Hospital. Some have been there for months.
“Staffing is a limitation we have had for some time and the current Covid-19 situation has exacerbated that,” Mr McLean said. “Recruitment for staff is ongoing but, as everyone is aware, there is a limited pool to draw from for staff.”
Questions on specifically what staff is needed were not answered.
However, on the government website as of last Friday there were 99 openings under the category of nursing, two of which are for RNs at Colville Manor. In the Patient/Resident Care worker category there are more than 40 job postings. None of those are listed specifically for Colville Manor.
Family members of those waiting to be admitted declined to speak to The Graphic on record. The general consensus is their loved ones are receiving top-notch care in hospital, but it is difficult being in a holding pattern.
Jack Aitken, whose mother, Tilly MacDonald, waited in the hospital for close to two months before being admitted to Colville Manor last summer knows exactly how the others feel.
“The care (at the hospital) was tremendous,” Ms Aitken said.
However, her mother, who has dementia, didn’t settle.
Mrs MacDonald would always talk about going home when visited by family.
“She had her bags packed and said, ‘you are going to take me home,’” Ms Aitken said.
But when Mrs MacDonald settled into the manor it took no time for her to feel more comfortable.
“When we got her to the manor we put pictures up and her clothes in the dresser,” Ms Aitken said.
Now when they go for a drive and she talks about going home, she is referring to going back to the manor.
This is a huge relief for the family.
Now they are looking forward to Covid restrictions being lifted so they can spend more time with their mom and more activities can be held for residents.
Nancy MacLean-Eveson agrees.
Her mother, Joan MacLean, has been a resident of Colville Manor for close to a decade.
Ms MacLean-Eveson is happy her mother didn't have to wait to get into the manor as she needs care for her dementia.
Still, she can see why people are upset about the current situation.
Anytime Mrs MacLean was in the hospital prior to her manor admission it was a scary time.
“A hospital is not designed as a holding place for seniors who deserve so much better,” Ms MacLean-Eveson said.
“Our nurses at Souris Hospital are fabulous, but it is just not set up for long-term care.”
