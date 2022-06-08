After several months of increased bed closures at Colville Manor in Souris five new residents are now moving in.
Eight beds in the long-term care facility remain empty while in Kings County a total of 29 people were waiting for a long-term care bed as of the end of May.
Andrew MacDougall, executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care with Health PEI said numbers fluctuate, but they are fully aware that having empty beds while individuals are waiting is not something they want.
“The prime reason behind a number of beds remaining closed over the past few months is largely a reflection of staffing challenges and part of it is related to (Covid) outbreaks that occurred in long-term care homes across the province,” he added.
He describes the situation as unsustainable with staff shortages across the board. There are vacancies in RN, LPN and RCW positions.
“We need to have not just the positions in place, but we need to have them consistently (staffed) as well,” Mr MacDougall said. “That gets a little tricky in long-term care where people of course need care 24/7 all the way around so it is a bit of a challenge for us.”
Some shifts are being covered by people working overtime and staff are coming in from other sources, but neither of those is a viable long-term solution, he added.
There are several long-term care facilities across the Island struggling with the same challenges.
Numbers from May indicate 200 individuals across the province are waiting to move into long-term care. Of these 29 are in Kings County, 73 in Prince and 98 in Queens.
The majority of those people, 133, are waiting at their home. Fifty-four are waiting in hospital and 14 on hold in community care facilities.
At Colville Manor in Souris from the summer of 2021 to January 2022 there was a consistent eight beds closed due to what Health PEI said was staffing issues and pandemic measures. In the months since then at least five more beds were not refilled once they became empty.
“Sometimes it can fluctuate depending on the residents coming in and their care needs. It could be that before that bed became available the complement was being stretched and stretched in an unsustainable way. Perhaps there were extra shifts required for a time and once that bed became empty it made more sense to not fill it again to relieve some of the pressure on existing staff,” Mr MacDougall said.
Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie was happy to hear of the five beds being opened up again, but he said more needs to be done.
Mr LaVie has been fielding calls from families who have loved ones waiting in hospital or at home for a place in the manor.
Mr MacDougall said there are measures being put in place, but “We haven’t yet got the magic wand.”
Government is now covering tuition for RCW courses, but that in itself may not go far enough when it comes to rural long-term care.
“It is no secret staffing is more challenging in rural areas,” Mr MacDougall said. “Maybe we need to look to having more programs locally.”
An RCW course offered in Souris a couple of years ago didn’t pan out as expected. Mr MacDougall admits the uptake wasn’t great and that was most likely because of the short time of about a month between the offering and the beginning of the course.
Mr LaVie is well aware sustainable changes need to take place.
“They have to put a big push on for these courses and even then where are they going to come from?” he said, noting it takes a special kind of person to work in long-term care and it isn’t an easy career choice for many.
Mr MacDougall said there are other staffing solutions being pursued. These include offering part-time staff full-time positions and adding more LPN seats in the courses.
“The bigger picture is we need to offer an environment attractive to staff so they want to stay,” he added.
“We want to make it clear we understand where our staff is at and we are so appreciative of what they have done during this trying time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.