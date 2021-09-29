Pius John wanted people to take his name literally. He may have made out to be a little more pious than he was in reality. Every Sunday morning, he would dress up like a ‘sore toe’ and arrive early to mass at St Columba Church. He would stride confidently to his regular pew down front. Pius was always sure to make a show of every genuflect and he blessed himself with precision and vigor, as to be an example for all parishioners.
Pius John would stand straight and without shifting while Father Ronnie read the gospel. During prayers of the faithful, he would slightly delay his response, so his “Lord hear our prayer” would be heard above the others. After receiving Eucharist, he would fall to his knees, silent and still, and be the last to return to his feet for mass’s end.
Pius John would never miss making the Stations of the Cross during Lent. He, of course, would want to be seen making this Catholic devotion, in which a prayer is offered at the various places Jesus stopped, carrying his cross to Calvary. Three of the 14 stations are devoted to Jesus’s falls.
Father Ronnie was prepared to lead the mini pilgrimage, but he was called to perform the last rites for a parishioner who had fallen ill. At the last minute, he wondered who could fill in, and lead the Stations of the Cross in his absence. He was relieved, when he spied Pius John in the crowd. Surely such a devout man would have the prayers committed to memory, and could lead the pilgrims through the stations.
Pius John’s chest swelled when Father Ronnie called him to the vestry. He reappeared looking slightly deflated, and slightly less confident. He informed the crowd of the situation and how Father Ronnie had tasked him to lead the Stations.
The priest hurried out to a nearby home to attend the sick man. He made his way back to the church feeling sure Pius would have the Stations well in hand by this point. He came into the church to find the parishioners near the last station. It was then he heard Pius John’s confident voice.
“And Jesus fell for the 37th time,” he announced, moments before noticing a rather skeptical looking Father Ronnie.
