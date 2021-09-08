Marcella Demeulenaere - saying her name brings a smile to my face although the circumstance for writing this small tribute is doleful.
A number of years back Marcella worked here at The Graphic, both in circulation and routinely cleaning our often less-than-tidy workspaces.
Marcella passed away last week.
However, memories of her character will certainly live on among those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
As serious as Marcella was about a task at hand she had an enviable sense of humour. Her witty remarks were often offered with a sombre expression that would quickly break into a smirk only to be followed by a guarded laugh.
Marcella’s family eloquently shared her passion for collecting collectables in her memoriam on the Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home website.
But to add a tidbit from back in March 2016: The Graphic did a story on one of Marcella’s missions, and she seemed to always have a challenge or two tucked away in her pocket for a rainy day.
Marcella’s goal at this particular time was to collect a 10-piece set of Jamie Oliver knives made available through a Sobeys’ promotion.
As a shopper for one person the Montague resident was self-tasked with collecting the required number of stamps to obtain the set, not just one or two knives but all 10 pieces, plus the block to store them in.
In true Marcella fashion she wasn’t swayed and became so adroit at collecting the stamps she ended up sharing many extras with friends.
That is pretty much how Marcella went about her days - embracing aspirations and creating ways to achieve them.
An add-on about the knife set which she was eager to show off, was she had no intention to use the utensils. In fact they were safely stored away.
“They’re sharp, very sharp,” she said at the time.
Mission accomplished.
That seemed to be why this 81-year-old, heavily influenced by her Belgium roots, stood tall in determination and adeptness.
