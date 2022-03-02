As Russian air strikes on major Ukrainian cities signalled the start of a full-blown invasion last week, my thoughts turned to our Ukrainian community on PEI.
According to the 2016 census, 930 Island residents were of Ukrainian origin. That number may have grown since then.
One cannot imagine what it must be like to watch from across the ocean, feeling utterly helpless, while your homeland is under attack from a world superpower on its eastern border.
In his grand, sweeping dream of reuniting the Soviet Union, Vladimir Putin is putting tens of millions of Ukrainians, not to mention the diaspora worldwide, through agony.
Many young soldiers - Ukrainian and Russian - are coming home in bodybags. And for what? A senseless sacrifice.
By dropping missiles on Kyiv and other major centres, the Russian president is also punishing innocent civilians.
No amount of sanctions or tough talk will deter Putin at this point - not even Germany halting a major gas pipeline. He has never allowed such things to stop him from taking what he wants. And while Western countries have supplied Ukraine with weapons and other military aid, their forces are unquestionably fighting this war alone.
This invasion, which appears to be the largest conflict on European soil since the Second World War, is wrong on every conceivable level. There is no justification whatsoever.
If Putin achieves his goals in Ukraine, he almost certainly will not stop there. The Baltic countries would likely be next on his list.
Unlike the country’s 44 million people, Islanders of Ukrainian origin are shielded from the physical toll of this war. But the emotional toll is a different matter altogether.
