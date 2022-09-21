The Eastern Stars U18 AAA female team opened their season earlier this month with two games in Halifax. Eastern PEI members include Reese Baker, Renee Chapman, Abby Dingwell, Emily Gardiner, Cassie Gordon and Olivia Lowe. Other players, from the greater Charlottetown area, include Brooke Walsh, Emily Lutley, Jessie Doyle, Jorja Hambly, Kailey Lutley, Kali MacDonald, Kayla Batchilder, Maggie Mullins, Miah Lawlor and Taylor Hunter. Submitted photo
The new Eastern Stars team in the U18 Maritime Major Female Hockey League will play its games in Three Rivers, with a significant group of local players.
All home games will be at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague or Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, said head coach Jordan Miller of Murray River.
Their season began September 10 and 11 with a pair of ties, 3-3 and 4-4, against the Halifax Western Capitals in Halifax.
Six players from eastern PEI made the roster, which includes assistant coach Ally Clements of High Bank.
Olivia Lowe of Hopefield, who backstopped the Central Storm to a U15 Atlantic title last year, is the Stars’ only goalie.
Lowe is a calm, cool and collected presence in the net, Miller said. She stopped 39 of 46 shots on the opening weekend.
“Olivia plays a big game and covers the net well. She is known for making big saves when you think it’s already in.”
Forward Renee Chapman of Little Harbour is the Stars’ first-ever captain. Along with being a strong leader with a quiet presence, Miller said she’s a playmaker who is fast on her skates and has a “massive shot,” demonstrated in an early-season game when she scored a top-shelf goal that hit the goalie’s water bottle.
Chapman scored a goal and two assists in their first two games to lead the team.
Miller described Emily Gardiner of Savage Harbour as an offensive threat at forward who plays strong defence and can be relied on in any situation. She scored two goals in her first two games.
“Emily can find the back of the net at times when you think it wouldn’t be possible,” the coach said. “You look at her, tell her what you need her to do and she jumps the boards on that mission.”
Cassie Gordon of Murray Harbour brings strong work ethic, positive attitude and a “contagious” love of the game to the Stars, Miller said. The forward also plays a major role on the penalty kill and contributes offence.
“She is a force to be reckoned with in all areas of her game.”
Defender Abby Dingwell of Morell and centre Reese Baker of Montague are underage players at the U18 level. Despite that, Dingwell is an alternate captain and a strong competitor who aggressively protects the front of the net, Miller said.
“Abby is a solid defensive player who has great offensive abilities as well. She rushes the puck fast and creates chances.”
The head coach said Baker moves quickly, sees the game well and puts herself in the right places to be effective.
“She plays in all situations for us and backchecks with purpose, (with) a long skating stride that is amazing to watch.”
Miller said she is honoured to coach a team of strong players and “wonderful young ladies” who are mature beyond their years. They’re coachable, eager to learn and enjoy being together, she said.
“I truly hope lots of young females get out to see these girls play. They are the future of the game and incredible role models.”
Other members of the team, from the greater Charlottetown area, include Brooke Walsh, Emily Lutley, Jessie Doyle, Jorja Hambly, Kailey Lutley, Kali MacDonald, Kayla Batchilder, Maggie Mullins, Miah Lawlor and Taylor Hunter.
The Stars will next be in action September 24 against the Northern Subway Selects (Halifax) in Montague, with puck drop at 8 pm.
Their first scheduled games in Georgetown are October 15 and 16 against the Moncton Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.