Eastern Stars

The Eastern Stars U18 AAA female team opened their season earlier this month with two games in Halifax. Eastern PEI members include Reese Baker, Renee Chapman, Abby Dingwell, Emily Gardiner, Cassie Gordon and Olivia Lowe. Other players, from the greater Charlottetown area, include Brooke Walsh, Emily Lutley, Jessie Doyle, Jorja Hambly, Kailey Lutley, Kali MacDonald, Kayla Batchilder, Maggie Mullins, Miah Lawlor and Taylor Hunter. Submitted photo

The new Eastern Stars team in the U18 Maritime Major Female Hockey League will play its games in Three Rivers, with a significant group of local players.

All home games will be at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague or Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, said head coach Jordan Miller of Murray River.

