We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now
stevenson

Jordan Stevenson pitched a no-hitter for the Peakes Bombers on Sunday, powering them to a 1-0 win over the Stratford Athletics in Game 7 of the Kings County Baseball League final in Peakes. Stevenson was named the playoff MVP after pitching 20 innings in Games 5, 6 and 7 of the final, including two complete games. Josh Lewis photo

Jordan Stevenson was flawless on Sunday when the Peakes Bombers needed him most.

The veteran righty hurler pitched a complete game no-hitter, allowing only one Stratford Athletics baserunner, which was scored as an error after the ball hopped past third base.

MVP

Jordan Stevenson accepts the playoff MVP award from KCBL treasurer Jeremy MacDonald. Josh Lewis photo

Prior to going the distance in Game 7, Stevenson pitched all 10 innings a week earlier in Game 5, followed by three innings in relief on Wednesday night. That’s 20 innings, two wins and a save, in eight days.

“It’s been hard physically but I love this atmosphere, the adrenaline,” he said after winning the KCBL title. “These games don’t come around too often. I tried to give my best and the boys played great D behind me today.”

catcher

Stratford Athletics catcher Graysen Laporte throws to first base to complete a 1-2-3 double play and get out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bombers had scored one run in the inning and that was enough for the win. Josh Lewis photo

He said he felt better as the game went on, mowing down hitters inning after inning. The ball field was packed with fans, which also helped.

trophy

Dan Shepard presents the Ed Clinton Memorial Trophy to Rob Phelan, Mitch Power and Dillon Doucette of the Peakes Bombers after they won the KCBL championship.

Josh Lewis photo

He wasn’t surprised it was such a tight game. For the second straight Sunday, he went pitch for pitch with Athletics ace Tyler Taylor.

makes contact

Jake MacLaren makes contact on a pitch from Stratford starter Tyler Taylor during Game 7. Josh Lewis photo

“He’s a great pitcher. He’s got a great fastball and change-up, so I knew it was going to be another nailbiter.”

It was Stevenson’s second KCBL championship after winning with the Northside Brewers in 2018. He also won the New Brunswick senior league title with the Charlottetown Islanders.

“To do it again with this group of guys, it was definitely the goal at the start of the summer.”

He was presented with the KCBL playoff MVP award after the game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.