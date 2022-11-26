The third generation of Stewart & Beck Home Hardware in Montague, Mark and Melody Beck, with their father George, who has worked at the store continuously since 1964. The store is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Josh Lewis photo
Stewart & Beck Home Hardware has evolved so much in the 90 years since it began as Globe Grocery during the Great Depression, but at its heart has always been the value of community.
Founders Ethan Stewart and Cecil Beck likely had no idea their early dreams would eventually lead to a three-generation business serving several generations of local families.
The whole thing could have ended after eight years when a fire destroyed the store in 1940, but they decided to rebuild and rebrand with the now-iconic Stewart & Beck name.
George Beck came back to the store in 1964 after previously working there as a youngster before going to university. He has served many local residents for their entire lives. He says it’s the long-time knowledgeable staff in various departments over the years who really connect with customers and keep them coming back.
Today at age 81 he still works on his own schedule, while his daughter Melody and son Mark take a more active role in running things.
Mark bought the lumber yard in Brudenell about 20 years ago and brought it under the family banner as Stewart & Beck Home Building Centre.
George said the “wonderful” staff and customers are the reason he’s enjoyed the job so much the past 58 years.
The Home Hardware affiliation came in the early 1970s, and grocery was dropped in 1984 to expand the hardware line.
A 1980 expansion quadrupled the sales space, but a few lean years followed, trying to stay afloat with 22 per cent interest rates.
The trio of father, son and daughter know the store wouldn’t be what it is now without the loyal support of the community, generation after generation.
“It’s a story of resilience and adaptability,” Melody said. “Thank you to our community for supporting us and thank you to our staff for making our store a destination where customers want to shop.”
Along with staples like hardware, paint, plumbing, electrical and housewares, Stewart & Beck carries PEI products, including from local musicians and authors. They also take great pride in having the largest toy department in eastern PEI.
The goal is to meet needs and fill every niche so shoppers never feel like they have to make a trip to Charlottetown or beyond. An expanded seasonal department, which happened when the furniture store moved down to the wharf, helps make that possible.
Mark came back to the family business in 2002 after spending years at the Home Hardware head office in Ontario as a store merchandiser, then taking charge of operations in New Brunswick, PEI and the Gaspé Peninsula.
“I wanted to move home. I wanted to work with my dad,” he said.
Melody also saw plenty of travel in previous careers and was executive director of the PEI Business Women’s Association when George and Mark convinced her to come back into the fold in 2010. She wasn’t sure if the time was right, but she has been there ever since.
“It’s the three of us working together and we get along. We complement each other,” Mark said. “It’s pretty nice to have that.”
Community involvement is still key. Every year the store is part of the Montague Lions Club’s Christmas Toy Drive as a drop-off location.
At 90 years, the century mark becomes the goal - and George’s fingers are crossed.
