I was recently at a small Christmas gathering where we all enjoyed fun, fellowship and a lovely Christmas dinner. I must admit, I was surprised to see everyone’s plate was adorned with a so-called ‘Christmas Cracker’ and even more surprised when one of the ladies at our table had never seen one and had no idea what it was, or what to do with it. I can understand that, as not everyone had the same traditions growing up. We certainly had them in our family, year after year, and over time and tradition I developed a love/hate relationship with them.
Christmas Crackers are small round tubes of cardboard, think the centre of a roll of toilet paper, wrapped in Christmas paper with a twist at each end. Two people grab an end and pull. When it comes apart, it makes a popping sound, like the old-time caps kids used to play with. Inside, you usually find a small toy, a piece of paper with a joke and a tiny piece of wrapped tissue paper, that reveals itself to be a hat in the shape of a crown. I can’t remember a Christmas dinner growing up without them.
I guess I’ve been opening these things for over 60 years now. Over time, the toys have gotten smaller, the jokes have gotten worse, but those tissue paper hats have remained the same. I mean, how can you make tissue paper any thinner? Yet it’s those tissue paper crowns that very early on became the bane of my Christmas dinner existence.
We used to have a rule at our house, that you wouldn’t be served your Christmas dinner unless you were wearing your tissue paper crown. No hat, no service. They are supposed to be one-size-fits-all but in reality the one size didn’t seem to fit anyone. In all my years, I’ve never seen anyone who looks good wearing a tissue paper crown, well, maybe one person. I think I especially look bad, and I’ve had some memorable bad experiences with Christmas dinners. Like the time my Dad grabbed the gravy boat and mistakenly filled it with the sauce for the Christmas pudding, which in his defense, was the exact same colour as the gravy. I’ve never gotten over the taste of turkey with rum-infused caramel sauce, but it actually wasn’t all that bad on the mashed potatoes. But I digress.
I have always been in the category of a person with a larger head. Many times I’d put the crown on and to my great relief it would quickly split it two. The tissue paper glue was no match for a noggin of my size. Yet, it always amazed me that my Mom would have perfectly styled elegant hair, done for the occasion, and that tissue paper crown sat on her head like it was form fitting and meant to be there. Go figure.
The toys you get in the crackers are small and varied. Our most recent crackers featured a single dice, a one-inch by one-inch picture frame, a plastic clip and one lucky person actually got a bracelet that exceeded all the other toys on the table by a mile. The toys usually break immediately after opening, if not sooner.
“Why is it always cold at Christmas?”
Because it’s in Decemberrrrrrrrrrr.
“Why did the Christmas tree go to the barber?”
Because it needed a trim.
Yep, that’s an example of the type of jokes you can expect in a typical Christmas Cracker. While they are beyond corny, I actually think kids would find them funny.
And full disclosure. As much as I came to despise those tissue paper crowns growing up, when I had a family I continued the tradition of festive Christmas Crackers with Christmas dinner.
But I always had two rules. First, make sure the gravy is the gravy, and second: no hat - no service.
