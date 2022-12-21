Jeff Hutcheson

I was recently at a small Christmas gathering where we all enjoyed fun, fellowship and a lovely Christmas dinner. I must admit, I was surprised to see everyone’s plate was adorned with a so-called ‘Christmas Cracker’ and even more surprised when one of the ladies at our table had never seen one and had no idea what it was, or what to do with it. I can understand that, as not everyone had the same traditions growing up. We certainly had them in our family, year after year, and over time and tradition I developed a love/hate relationship with them.

Christmas Crackers are small round tubes of cardboard, think the centre of a roll of toilet paper, wrapped in Christmas paper with a twist at each end. Two people grab an end and pull. When it comes apart, it makes a popping sound, like the old-time caps kids used to play with. Inside, you usually find a small toy, a piece of paper with a joke and a tiny piece of wrapped tissue paper, that reveals itself to be a hat in the shape of a crown. I can’t remember a Christmas dinner growing up without them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.