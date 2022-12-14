Last week the province announced changes to the Employment Standards Act to continue emergency leave for workers after mandatory COVID isolation was dropped.
This came less than a week after the government caucus ran out the clock in the legislature, preventing the Opposition from raising this exact issue, with a flurry of spending announcements and even seafood recipes. The changes might look good at first glance but it doesn’t take long to realize they hardly bring the protection employees need.
For starters, the amended act only offers unpaid leave. Employees can access this if diagnosed with a respiratory disease like COVID or the flu, if and only if a medical professional has advised them to stay home.
The issues with this are several.
First, good luck getting in to see a medical professional with the current state of our health care system.
There is no point in seeing a doctor or nurse practitioner for the flu, unless it’s severe enough to require hospitalization.
So the province is requiring workers to access the health care system for something that really can’t be helped, which needlessly ties up the system further when it is already failing to meet the needs of many Islanders.
The COVID special leave fund, which reimburses employers for workers’ sick time, is being continued anyway - so why make workers jump through hoops for unpaid leave?
The easier solution would have been to legislate a certain number of annual sick days, but both mainline parties rejected that out of hand.
If the province insists on taking a “let ‘er rip” approach to COVID, as it has for the past year or so, it needs to better protect workers who will be infected as a result, especially with the strong resurgence of cold, flu and other viruses.
