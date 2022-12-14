Josh Lewis

Last week the province announced changes to the Employment Standards Act to continue emergency leave for workers after mandatory COVID isolation was dropped.

This came less than a week after the government caucus ran out the clock in the legislature, preventing the Opposition from raising this exact issue, with a flurry of spending announcements and even seafood recipes. The changes might look good at first glance but it doesn’t take long to realize they hardly bring the protection employees need.

