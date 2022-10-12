trees on lines

Some of the thousands of trees on the North Side Road that toppled power lines during Hurricane Fiona on Sept 24. Charlotte MacAulay photo

As of Monday the count of Maritime Electric poles downed by Hurricane Fiona was 880 - and counting - province-wide.

This is a fraction of the approximately 150,000 poles in service within the system, says Kim Griffin, manager of Sustainability and Communications with Maritime Electric.

