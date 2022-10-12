As of Monday the count of Maritime Electric poles downed by Hurricane Fiona was 880 - and counting - province-wide.
This is a fraction of the approximately 150,000 poles in service within the system, says Kim Griffin, manager of Sustainability and Communications with Maritime Electric.
Consequently it is taking longer to do repairs and pole replacements than following the 2019 tropical storm Dorian.
The issue in this storm is thousands of downed trees.
“It is taking us four to five times longer in Fiona than with Dorian,” Ms Griffin said.
“We’ve had hundreds of sites we’ve gotten to and thought they were okay to work on - we anticipated it would just take 10 minutes and then we had to take out more trees,” she said.
The concentration early on was in larger centres.
“We focused on infrastructure in communities first and now into the rest of this week we are looking at individuals,” Ms Griffin said.
“If someone is at the end of the distribution line we have to power all the way to them first.”
As of Monday there were still 4,180 customers scattered across PEI without power on ME’s outage map.
Fiona has unearthed vulnerabilities in the system despite the fact that after Dorian the utility focused on tree trimming as a step towards a more sustainable system.
ME builds infrastructure to Canadian standards for ice storms, but with increasing severity of storms during the hurricane season they are working on the first-ever Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment.
The report, expected to be released to the public in December 2022, looks at more than just tree trimming, even though it is the number one issue in most wind storms.
Everything is on the table, Ms Griffin said. That includes looking at more underground infrastructure, or doing something different in regards to poles, wires and locations for substations.
It is estimated to be eight to 11 times more expensive to install underground infrastructure, Ms Griffin said.
Whether the cost of repair after storms such as Fiona is included in that or not has yet to be calculated.
“ME has no problem with underground lines whatsoever, but I think it is something we have to really study more and tie it into the work we are doing on the climate change report,” she said.
PEI’s power poles are sourced from Stella-Jones, North America’s leading producer of industrial pressure-treated wood products in Truro, Nova Scotia. The poles currently being used on PEI are yellow or red pine as opposed to cedar, which was popular in the past.
