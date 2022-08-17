Teetering on the final two weeks of August hints of back to school slowly penetrate our comfort and determination to hold onto summer until the last possible minute.
But wait, there are still a number of exciting festivities to enjoy before the daily monotonous ritual of packing lunches begins.
Making its return after a few years’ absence (due to Covid) is the colourful 28th Annual Pow Wow at Panmure Island.
This two-day event is a must-attend by our summer visitors and locals alike. Long-established traditions in the form of cultural music, dance and artistry are an education within themselves. It’s a showcase beyond the imagination.
If attending you might want to take along a camera. The public is welcome to photograph/video most of the activities and don’t worry, an announcement is made prior to the ceremonies where this is not permitted.
Close to 3,000 people attended the last pow wow, held in 2019, but, no problem, there’s plenty of space for everyone on the event grounds at Panmure Island.
And before the school backpacks make their appearance the countdown is on to another Island tradition in the form of the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair.
In its 80th year the fair is a symbol of the completion of the harvest and so much more.
Interwoven into the four-day celebration (August 24-28) is a strong presence of youthful 4-H members of which many will influence our food sources well into the future.
While a jam-packed schedule offers amusements for kindred rural folks, city folks as always are equally embraced on this common ground in the country.
An air of hospitality permeates the atmosphere over the fairgrounds. This blended with the aroma of tasty edibles, the sounds of catch-up chatter and laughter, the hum of tractors clicking into gear and farm animals’ call for notice are all part of the fair.
The Dundas Plowing Match is an experience not to be missed - it represents the very fabric of our past, present and future.
