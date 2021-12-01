On May 5, 2021, during the spring sitting of the Prince Edward Island Legislative Assembly Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, used his parliamentary privilege inside the House to disparage the National Farmers Union by calling them racist. Minister Myers was not addressing a legitimate issue. Anyone familiar with the work of the NFU knows otherwise, and those who don’t may wish to inform themselves through our online materials or talking with us in person.
Rather, on May 5th, Minister Myers misused his privilege and influential position as a member of the Island government to inappropriately use the serious and sensitive issue of racism to deflect attention away from the true matter, which is the ownership and health of our primary resource.
The National Farmers Union has raised the ire of the current government and past governments by refusing to be silenced concerning the intense and ongoing abuse of the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act - abuses, which successive governments have allowed thus resulting in more and more of our land coming under the control of corporations, foreign interests, and a small percentage of Islanders, who have their own private agendas related to concentration of wealth and resources. For the NFU, racism does not play into the equation of expecting our elected representatives to uphold, strengthen, and support the ownership and health of our land, and ensure a future for all Islanders.
The NFU attempted to take the matter of the slur up with Mr Myers. He didn’t have the mutual respect to engage in conversation or offer an apology for his unfounded statement. The NFU, after numerous attempts, finally secured a meeting with Premier King to talk about Island land and water. In the discussion with Premier King, the NFU addressed the issue of Minister Myers’ behaviour. Premier King acknowledged the offensiveness of his minister’s remark, and made the promise that he would urge Myers to make an apology in the next sitting of the Legislature.
The fall sitting of the House has come and gone, and it appears Myers has made no apology. In truth it was not expected by the NFU, and we doubt had it come, that it would have held any true sincerity.
However, as an organization we feel it is important the public be aware of this ugly incident on the Island political landscape. It greatly reveals the character of some of those we have elected to represent us. In the May 5th incident, other MLAs supported Mr Myers by banging on their desks and hooting like undisciplined school children who have not learned the lesson of respect for one’s critics. Though your faces may have been hidden from the camera, much was revealed about what you stand for. If systemic racism is a true concern for the government it may wish to look inward and address the predominantly white male biases that have long influenced government, political parties, and backroom supporters.
The democratic process for which so many of our ancestors fought to establish and preserve deserves better. Islanders deserve better. Other Island organizations should not assume they too will be treated any different should they digress from the government agenda. There needs to be checks on such behaviour. If Mr Myers assumes stooping to hits below the belt will silence us in striving for better for independent Island farmers and current and future Islanders, then he is mistaken.
We call up the spirit of the NFU’s founding Statement of Purpose: “The common hope and aspiration of us all is that the creative power farmers possess may be a blessing to humanity and not a curse. It is our hope and aspiration our families may live in dignity and prosperity - that we may, as farmers, live in harmony with one another and that all of the world’s people may live in peace.
National Farmers Union Executive, District 1, Region 1,
Douglas Campbell, District Director and
Edith Ling, Women’s District Director
