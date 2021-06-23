Dear Editor:
Many people are left with unresolved answers after the recent discoveries regarding the unmarked burial sites for Indigenous children who attended residential schools. With all this newly discovered information about Canadian history, the Catholic Church still has not apologized despite its significant role in operating these schools.
In addition to this, the Vatican refuses to release documents (residential school records) which hold sacred information. This includes the names of those who died and the cause of death. Grieving family members deserve the truth. Many family members have spent decades searching for answers about how and when their relatives died, and the church is still keeping these records private.
The Catholic Church constituted 60 per cent of the residential schools in Canada, and they must recognize their role in operating these traumatic schools. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops addressed the topic but did not include a genuine apology. Pope Francis is also facing backlash over his lack of a formal apology for the Catholic Church’s considerable role in operating the many residential schools in Canada.
As a Catholic myself, I am ashamed and find it hard to stick behind a group of leaders who cannot own up to their actions and make an apology to those who have been affected. The Anglican, Presbyterian and United Churches have all apologized for their part in managing the residential schools. Therefore, the Catholic Church must show respect by sending out an apology and sharing archive information to mourning family members.
Avery Laflamme,
UPEI student,
Charlottetown
I am surprised that you are disappointed that the Pope, the Vatican and the Roman Catholic Church as an institution has not apologized. Has the church shown any remorse for harbouring vicious pedophiles (who you can bet jumped at the chance to teach in a residential school) for decades, if not centuries? Has the church apologized for centuries of misogyny, homophobia and racism? For the destruction of cultures across the New World it carried out for centuries? For it's anti-Semitic policies over two millennia that resulted in the church standing by and doing nothing during the Holocaust? Has it even apologized for the Inquisition and the hundreds of thousands of Jewish, Muslim and Protestant lives destroyed by that exercise in power and cruelty? Expecting the Roman Catholic church to apologize for anything seems to me to be pointless or, at the very least, a bit naive.
