Just when it looked like a resolution to the issue of ward boundaries in Three Rivers was imminent, council decided to potentially send the matter back to the Electoral Boundaries Commission.
Council passed a motion to reject the ward map proposed by the commission, but couldn’t agree on an open ward system, which had garnered support from several councillors at committee of council in January.
Coun Ronnie Nicholson said he had spoken with commission chair Heather MacLean weeks before and she indicated her willingness to look at the matter again. He then made a motion, which was tabled, to have the commission do just that.
Jill Walsh, the town’s chief administrative officer said the Municipal Government Act states the commission would have to be dissolved and then created again with new terms of reference.
Coun Cody Jenkins, an opponent of the proposed map, said the commission should be given more leeway if they examine the issue again.
“Where we failed is how we pigeonholed the commission to eight wards. Why not investigate all the options?”
Other options presented at the January committee of council meeting included having four wards of two councillors each or two wards with four each. Council passed a bylaw in 2019 to set the council size at eight.
Before any votes took place, Mayor Ed MacAulay raised the option of four wards.
“I think it’s always a good idea to have people represent the area they live in. Further outlying areas should have good, active representation,” he said.
Two councillors raised concerns over how much time and taxpayer money has been spent on the process already.
To date, the commission’s three members have been paid honoraria totalling $3,300, which is $50 per member per meeting. Three Rivers also paid $575 to an Elections PEI contractor to finalize the voters lists and confirm all wards were within 10 per cent of the average.
“I feel we’re letting our taxpayers down by spending all this money and not using the advice,” said Coun Jane King, adding she isn’t comfortable with an open ward but it might be the fastest, most agreeable solution.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston also questioned how much taxpayer money will be spent. She said she’s hearing from Ward 10 Montague residents the open ward is a better option.
“Better for Ward 10,” Mayor MacAulay retorted, saying councillors seem to care about their own neighbourhood more than others the last two years, referring to the prospect of overrepresentation of Montague.
Coun Paul Morrison fears losing rural voices at the table and does not support an open ward.
Coun Alan Munro, meanwhile, said a decision has to be made one way or the other. He said an open ward is better than the commission’s map.
Ms Walsh said there was pressure from Elections PEI to make a decision. The system ultimately selected will be put in place for the 2022 election.
