Republican dinosaurs, delusions of grandeur, attention seeking behaviours and self aggrandizement and associates out with Trump at federal and state levels.
Party hardy today for tomorrow you may die.
Sure you can silence the American people, Trump has done it for four years as president and all of his life before stealing the office. He gained the office by silencing and intimidating the real Americans and giving voice to his uneducated, aka easily manipulated, base who say “If you are uneducated and have verbal diarrhea like me you are okay and usable.”
Trump says “I love the uneducated,” like himself and believes verbal noise wins.
James Halstrum, Montague
