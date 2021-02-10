I’m getting tired of all these stories in the media about ‘snowbirds’ whining about their plight, and their complaining about being treated unfairly coming back to Canada. Last March 13 the government advised against non-essential international travel. They warned new rules could come at any time. They went anyway. Why are these sob stories published in the first place? Thankfully the reaction is almost always the same, you reap what you sow. So, I’m not reading those types of stories anymore. I have other things to think about that are way, way more important. Here are 50 of those other things.
When will I see my kids again? Will my grandkids remember me? What’s the hold-up with the vaccine? Is it too early to think about the way I’m voting in the next election? How can we get six shots out of every vaccine bottle? When’s the last time Dr. Morrison even had a long weekend? Will the Trailer Park Boys come out with another Sea Shanty? Are they saving a ton of money on snow plowing this year? What kind of golf balls should I use this season? How much is it going to cost me in gas to drive to Ontario in my new truck? Is everyone else happy with the way that new displaced left turn lane is working? How many staycations should we take this year?
Should I be concerned that the person wearing a camo hoodie turned out to be a man? When will the bubble break again? Are the Leafs really this good? At what point should I think about booking a place in Florida for next year? Will I even be going to Florida next year? Why is the immunization program in the U.S. all of a sudden taking off like crazy?
When will air service return to normal in PEI? Do I think my kids will visit this summer if they have to quarantine for 14 days when they get here? Could I even have my grandkids in the house for 14 days without giving them a hug?
Why aren’t there more cottages to rent on PEI that have a hot tub? Should I redo the deck post that shifted last winter or just leave my temporary fix another year? Will Mill River have that great golf deal again this summer? Why don’t they just twin the rink at Simmons? Is it still realistic to think anyone who wants to be vaccinated on PEI will be done by the end of summer? Should I think about Arizona as an alternate to Florida for next year? Will I ever get to use my Air Canada credit from last March? Is getting shin splints from walking due to walking on too hard a surface, or not enough stretching? How long should I go between haircuts? When does the new Spiderman movie come out?
I wonder if I need a new phone? Why would I need a new phone anyway? Will our cruise on the Danube River be going in October? How long before I’m completely bald on top? Is waiting 7 weeks to get in to see an oral surgeon for a consultation a long wait, or is that normal? Does it hurt to get a tooth implant? Should I be flossing more? Does anyone really want a federal election right now anyway? Why can’t the guy who delivers the weekly flyers stop throwing them in the middle of the driveway? Does anyone else find it hard to give your cat a pill? Can we just confirm there is no good way to lay off hundreds of people in a single day?
Is there going to be enough moisture in the soil for the farmers come spring? Will they let school kids go to Shining Waters this year? Is it still hard to buy an above ground swimming pool? Why are most of the new car lots on the Island half empty? Should I write another book? Why did the snowplow go around my cul-de-sac in the opposite direction last time? Do those home blood pressure machines really give an accurate reading? If we replace the carpet in the basement, what colour should it be?
Only 950 more until I even start to think about ‘snowbirds’.
