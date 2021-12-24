It was an historic moment in time when PEI received the gift of a buffalo herd from Alberta back in 1970. The story of that journey has been turned into a children’s book by Tara Stewart, the daughter of Spud (Walter) Stewart, the Fish & Wildlife Officer who travelled to Alberta to accompany the herd to PEI on a train. Charlotte MacAulay photo
It was two years before Tara Stewart was born that the legendary Alberta buffalo came to live on PEI. But the daughter of Spud (Walter) Stewart grew up knowing the story intimately and some of her fondest childhood memories are of visits to Buffalo Land Provincial Park in Milltown Cross with her dad.
“Since I was little I have always wanted to tell the story,” Ms Stewart said.
Mr Stewart, then a Fish & Wildlife Officer with PEI, was tasked with traveling to Alberta to accompany the herd back to PEI on the train.
Ms Stewart has written a children’s book, Bella’s Big Adventure, which tells the story of the journey from the perspective of the buffalo.
The book will be launched early in the new year
Ms Stewart teaches Grades 1 and 2 at Belfast Consolidated School and any kids dealing with anxiety are on her radar, so she decided to make that a theme in her book.
“It kept coming up in my mind about how to make kids feel better,” she said. “So the story ended up being about this little buffalo and how she finds out her dad is going to be the leader of the PEI herd.”
Bella, the main character, is very upset about the big move and the story takes the reader through, not only the physical journey, but how Bella learns to cope emotionally with the change.
While the story depicts Bella’s experience, sprinkled throughout are excerpts from her father’s journal of the trip.
“One of the stories I heard from Dad was he had gotten off the back of the caboose to watch a turtle. At one point the train starts to leave without him so he turns and they are laughing saying, ‘We are leaving without you,’” Ms Stewart said with a chuckle.
In real life Mr Stewart had to jump onto the moving train. In the book Bella has her own turtle encounter.
Ms Stewart also wants the story to showcase not only the buffalo, but other PEI flora and fauna which feature prominently in the illustrations throughout the publication.
The author looks forward to releasing the book and is hopeful the enthusiastic reception she received from her students when they listened to the story in the classroom will expand to all readers.
In 2017 the province transferred ownership of the park to Moonlight International Foundation, a registered charity. At that time there were approximately 50 buffalo in residence.
