The Cardigan MilMac Clippers staved off elimination with a hard fought 4-3 road win over the Peakes Bogside Bombers Sunday afternoon in the Kings County Baseball League action. The Clipper win leaves the best-of-five semifinal two games to one in favour of the Bombers.
Cardigan scored three runs in their first at bat to jump ahead 3-0. Dillon Doucette launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game 3-3. In the top of the fourth, Carter MacLellan put the Clippers back on top as he homered to give Cardigan a 4-3 lead. Sam Walsh cooled off the Bomber bats the rest of the way on his way to a complete game victory. There is no info on game four as this story goes to print.
Peakes starter Josh Coffin left the game in the fifth inning after taking a line drive off the head.
In Morell, the Chevies and Alley Stratford Athletics played some Sunday night ball at Church Field. Brady Arsenault threw seven scoreless innings leading the A’s to a 6-0 victory. Stratford’s win reduced the Morell lead in the series. The Chevies lead the series two games to one.
Just like the Clippers, the A’s scored three runs in their first at bat to get an early 3-0 lead. Stratford scored two more runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Randy Taylor and Sean MacDougall. They finalized the scoring in the sixth on a groundout. Grant Grady and Sean MacDougall had two hits. Randy Taylor and MacDougall both had two RBIs.
Game four will be next Sunday at MacNeill Field in Stratford. Game time will be announced at a later date.
The KCBL held its annual awards banquet last Thursday evening at Peakes Tee in St Teresa. The League MVP went to Bomber Jake MacLaren. MacLaren edged out Chevies Logan MacDougall in a close race. MacLaren also led the league in runs scored, base hits and runs batted in.
Rookie of the Year went to Nick MacPhail of the Stratford Athletics. MacPhail eked out Northside Brewers rookie Nolan Ryan. MacPhail tied with MacLaren for most RBIs and led the league in doubles.
The Lionel King Memorial (hard work and dedication) was won by Bomber Connor Myers. This was the closest race of all awards. Myers edged out Isaac Compton of the Brewers by one point, 14-13.
The Trixie Dunn/Aquinas Ryan award (leadership and help promoting the league) went to Chevies veteran Scott Harper. Isaac Compton was runner-up to Harper in another close vote, 14-12.
The Harry Hughes Memorial (top pitcher) was won by Jordan Stevenson of the Peakes Bombers. In yet another close vote Stevenson beat out Chevies veteran Troy Coffin. Stevenson’s 1.01 was also a league best.
Grant Grady of the A’s won a trophy for top batter for the second year in a row. Grady also led the league in triples with four.
Dylan McKenna of the Chevies led the league with three home runs. Most stolen bases was won by Brewer’s Eugene Fraser. Tied with most walks was A’s Dom Ryan and Brewers Garret Herbert. Most pitching wins was by Chevies Troy Coffin and Isaac Compton of the Brewers led the league in strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.