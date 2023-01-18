George Koke of Montague holds the Strathcona Cup after winning it as a member of the Canadian team that toured Scotland in 2018. This year Scottish curlers are playing local teams across Canada, including in Montague on Friday, January 20. Submitted photo
For the first time in 10 years, curlers from Scotland will visit Montague on Friday to play games against four local teams as part of the Strathcona Cup.
The event happens roughly every five years, with curlers from Canada and Scotland alternating tours of the other country.
Scottish curlers played in Montague in 2013, the last time the tour happened in Canada.
Local curler George Koke was the only Islander on the Canadian squad that visited Scotland in 2018, an experience he says was an honour to take part in.
“It’s pretty prestigious over there. We had a blast,” he said.
Four games will be played simultaneously at the Montague Curling Club on Friday, starting at 2:30 pm.
The curlers will have lunch beforehand, followed by a banquet that evening. They will stay the night before heading to Cornwall and Summerside for games on Saturday.
The four teams facing the Scots were determined in a playoff on Thursday. Larry Richards, Phil MacDonald, Sterling Higginbotham and Clint Ching form one team; another includes Kris Young, Arnie Nabuurs, Robert Donahoe and Ian MacDonald; the third is Wayne Chaisson, Kevin Champion, Michael Dimitroff and Randy Messett; and the fourth has Paul MacDonald, Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin and Alvin Blue.
The month-long tour of Canada includes three legs, east, central and west, with five teams travelling around each region. The eastern tour also has games in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick.
Mr Koke said typically the visiting team wins the Cup - determined by adding up the scores of all games across the country - because they play together throughout the event and get better as they go along, as opposed to playing different local teams in each community.
“We’re hoping to stop that trend,” he said.
The Strathcona Cup has a rich history dating back to 1903. The trophy was donated by Lord Strathcona, a Scottish-born Canadian businessman who was a key figure in the Hudson’s Bay Company and co-founded the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Before trans-Atlantic flights became commonplace, the tour often lasted three or four months because it took so long to sail across the ocean.
Games will be played in every province at 85 curling clubs, with 350 games in total against 1,400 Canadian curlers.
