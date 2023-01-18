george koke_col.jpg

George Koke of Montague holds the Strathcona Cup after winning it as a member of the Canadian team that toured Scotland in 2018. This year Scottish curlers are playing local teams across Canada, including in Montague on Friday, January 20. Submitted photo

For the first time in 10 years, curlers from Scotland will visit Montague on Friday to play games against four local teams as part of the Strathcona Cup.

The event happens roughly every five years, with curlers from Canada and Scotland alternating tours of the other country. 

Larry Richards, Phil MacDonald, Sterling Higginbotham, Clint Ching
Kris Young, Robert Donahue, Ian MacDonald, Arnie Nabuurs
Paul MacDonald, Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin, Alvin Blue
Wayne Chaisson, Kevin Champion, Michael Dimitroff, Randy Messett

