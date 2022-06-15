Eastern PEI strawberry growers say it’s been a promising season, with the weather on their side so far.
In Brudenell, Arny Nabuurs of Nabuurs Gardens said the spring brought “ideal” growing conditions, with a good fruit set and a solid forecast as well.
“It’s been warmer than normal and we’ve had moisture. It was a little dry through the later part of May but good rain (recently),” he said. “They’re getting adequate moisture at this point. Early indications are good.”
He’s managed to avoid frost damage, but there have been some tense nights. He ran his supplemental irrigation system twice, which creates just enough energy to protect the plants. But he’s in a frost pocket so when night temperatures were around 3 or 4 C, it kept him up.
“In the last 10 days, I’ve probably been out there seven nights just watching it because it was close,” Mr Nabuurs said. “Anything below 7 and I get really nervous.”
The plants were not quite in full bloom yet late last week, but things are looking good on his seven acres.
When the berries will be ready to sell depends on the weather, but he expects it to be around July 1.
“The more heat we get, the faster things progress. Everything is connected to heat,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a good season and hopefully be able to supply everyone with fruit again this year.”
Mr Nabuurs and his wife Mary grow early, mid-season and late varieties to maximize the picking season. Each variety is typically ready to sell within a week of the one before it.
In White Sands, Michael Glover says his plants are showing all kinds of blooms and estimates picking will start by early next week.
Like Mr Nabuurs, he said the rain in the past week was needed. The berries are roughly on schedule with last year.
“We needed some moisture, for sure. Now’s the time for that, not while we’re picking.”
His plants had slight frost damage when blooms were just starting but now they’re into heavy bloom with no further damage, despite a couple of iffy nights in late May, early June.
“I’ve noticed a lot more bumblebees around this spring, which is good. Pollination should be better.”
Mr Glover is growing three acres this season. He puts in a little more each year.
“It’s a waiting game here now to see some red berries.”
