Restricted water flow caused by upstream blockages from downed trees could be a factor in blue-green algae blooms at MacLure’s Dam in Murray River, according to the Southeast Environmental Association (SEA).
SEA’s executive director Jackie Bourgeois said the group checked out two streams going toward Hopefield and Iris and found many downed trees preventing the water from flowing as quickly as it should.
“Those tributaries are so important to providing water, in this case to the pond.”
Ms Bourgeois does not know how long those blockages have been there. Last week’s announcement of blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) in the pond was the seventh time it has been reported in this pond since 2004, making up half of all cases on PEI in that timeframe.
Ms Bourgeois said it’s unclear what makes the body of water so prone to these blooms, which can produce toxins that are harmful to human health and can kill pets.
Other factors could include nitrates, decaying underwater vegetation - which reduces the amount of dissolved oxygen - and hot, dry weather, which warms water temperatures and also reduces oxygen.
In terms of vegetation, she pointed to Knox’s Dam near Montague which had been drained over the winter in the past to remove the invasive waterweed, elodea, growing there.
SEA has received suggestions to drain MacLure’s Dam, though Ms Bourgeois said she doesn’t know if that is feasible.
The dam was drained in past years but the issue of algae blooms is a re-occurring issue.
“Rivers don’t like dams. When you hold back water like that, it just sits there. Is there a modification of the dam itself to let more water out?”
Next, she plans to contact Murray River council to see if they want to work together on trying to address the issues and perhaps open it up to the community to do some work there.
The watershed group hasn’t had any reports of animals or fish dying from cyanobacteria, but any time a body of water goes anoxic it creates concern for aquatic life.
Blue-green algae blooms were also found in Black Pond in Little Harbour last week.
For mussel and oyster growers, the algae itself is not a concern because it generally occurs in freshwater areas, but the hot, dry weather that creates those conditions is.
Chris Somers, president of the PEI Cultured Mussel Growers Association, said the cyanobacteria in MacLure’s Dam would dissipate long before reaching his farm in the Murray River. But climate change is a concern.
“If the waters get too warm, it’s stress on them. If it gets (even warmer), then you get mortality. We’ve had no mortality yet but we know the water’s at its peak for temperature.”
In the longer term, with summers getting hotter due to climate change, he said there’s really nothing he can do about it but take what he’s given and carry on.
