MacLure's Dam

Blue-green algae has now been documented seven times in MacLure's Dam since 2004. Graphic file photo

Restricted water flow caused by upstream blockages from downed trees could be a factor in blue-green algae blooms at MacLure’s Dam in Murray River, according to the Southeast Environmental Association (SEA).

SEA’s executive director Jackie Bourgeois said the group checked out two streams going toward Hopefield and Iris and found many downed trees preventing the water from flowing as quickly as it should.

