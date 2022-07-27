Handing out $100 grocery gift cards to low-income seniors was a good thought by the Department of Social Development and Housing. The execution, however, was abysmal.
To use that money to stock their cupboards during this cost-of-living crisis, seniors have to jump through a series of hoops reminiscent of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
The application process, which requires either navigating an online world many seniors don’t grasp or driving to the nearest Access PEI, which could be 30 to 45 minutes away, is just the start.
Once approved, you don’t get an actual gift card. You get a letter, with your name and address, that must be presented to the grocery cashier along with photo ID every time the voucher is used.
This presents a whole host of issues that anyone could and should have foreseen. Many seniors struggle with mobility and have relatives pick up and drop off their groceries. That’s out. You have to get yourself there in person.
Second, this prevents grandparents from giving the letter to their grandchildren, as some may choose to if they feel the grandkids could use it more.
Third,presenting the letter and ID to be rigorously inspected by the cashier slows down the checkout line and draws attention. Hey look, it’s a senior using money from the government to get by. Talk about feeling self-conscious.
What truly makes it a slap in the face is none of these strings were attached when the premier and Dr Heather Morrison handed out gift cards to tourists - who already had the money to travel here - at the Charlottetown Airport. Visitors to Island hotels also clearly have more disposable income than many seniors, but they get a $100 Food Island card for every two-night stay.
Our seniors have been through so much, from trying to survive on meager fixed incomes to pandemic-induced loneliness. They deserve help from the province - without having to bend over backward for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.