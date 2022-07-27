Josh Lewis

Handing out $100 grocery gift cards to low-income seniors was a good thought by the Department of Social Development and Housing. The execution, however, was abysmal.

To use that money to stock their cupboards during this cost-of-living crisis, seniors have to jump through a series of hoops reminiscent of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.