Jordan Miller is excited to bring her experience as a player and coach to the new provincial female hockey council announced by Hockey PEI recently.
The Murray River native is one of three women with Kings County ties who will be elected to the council at the organization’s annual general meeting on June 24.
Ms Miller, who will be the secretary, grew up playing on boys’ teams in the Northumberland Minor Hockey Association in Murray River. She then played for the Kings County Kings when the bantam girls’ program was set up and later played university hockey with the St. Thomas Tommies.
She’s boosted her coaching and development resume in northern Alberta in recent years, running hockey schools and coaching at the under-11 level, but will move home this summer.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be one of the people who gets to make those decisions and bring forth my ideas,” she said. “It really does mean a lot.”
Female hockey has come a long way since her time in minor hockey, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement on the Island, she said.
There are currently no high-level girls’ teams in Kings County, she said, with rep players having to suit up for Charlottetown.
“I think I have a lot of experience and wisdom to bring to the game in PEI,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot in Alberta through my coaching courses (about) how to deepen the love for the game. I think being a head coach has allowed me to be more comfortable in expressing my ideas and being more confident in myself.”
Ms Miller said it’s important to have development opportunities on and off the ice to help girls create friendships and learn from strong female role models. She hopes to run some programs at low or no cost for girls to try the sport, as well as the return of jamborees from her minor hockey days when players from across the Island got together.
Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron said Ms Miller has “extraordinary” experience in the game and will bring the perspective of someone who’s worked in minor hockey outside the province.
“Her education, background and experience made her a really easy selection.”
Meanwhile, Montague Minor Hockey vice president Susie Myers-Garrett was named to the council as the director for the central zone, which includes eastern PEI. Her role with the MMHA includes overseeing female hockey in the area.
“I think Susie’s credentials speak for themselves,” Mr Cameron said. “Obviously she’s a person with strong standing in the community. Her involvement and promotion of the female game in that area of PEI has been outstanding for the last number of years. She’s done everything from administration to coaching to coach selection. Every step of the way, she’s proven she’s in it for the right reasons. We’re beyond thrilled to have Susie on our side.”
Ms Myers-Garrett has also been the Kings County representative for the Central Storm female program for the last four years.
The new western zone director, Jill MacPhee, grew up playing minor hockey in Souris and played for the UPEI Panthers from 2006-10.
“Jill is an excellent athlete, super organized, super smart, doesn’t take any guff from anyone,” Mr Cameron said. “We hope she has lots to say on different avenues we can open up to keep females in the game once their hockey career is over. She brings a unique perspective from a player and post-playing career point of view.”
Mr Cameron said there are improvements to be made with the female game and it needs its own council to push for that growth.
“Really, what we’re trying to do with this council is improve the experience for females in hockey,” he said. “We’re in really good hands because these people have been boots on the ground, on the front line of the female game for years. I’m really excited for the quality of people we have joining us.”
Other members of the council are chair Valerie Stewart, vice-chair Erin Ostridge, Mid Isle zone director Krista Millar-Smith, development coordinator Blaine Fitzpatrick and member at large Shannon Burke.
