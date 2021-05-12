Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
Right now at Montague High, it’s a busy time of year for the students and staff. Not only are students deep into their schoolwork, but there are a lot of other extracurricular activities and clubs going on as well. There’s a multitude of sports currently taking place, such as rugby and ball hockey. There are also a lot of non-athletic groups in action such as student council. The student council is deep into multiple activities for the school community, like planning the final Spirit Week for May 2021. For some students, this will be their one as a high school student.
Recently, the student council held an online auction, which turned out to be a big success. The students raised over $3,000, which will be going towards supporting outreach projects in the community. Presently, the council members are discussing and debating what types of programs they will support.
That’s what’s happening in the hallways!
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
Montague High’s cafeteria provides the opportunity for students to spend their lunch with others. While COVID restrictions limit the number of people allowed at each table, students can still have the chance to spend time with their friends and others from their cohorts. The lunch program offers healthy snacks and whole meals to ensure everyone gets to enjoy a nutritious and social lunch.
Carrie Doherty - Sports Center
The Viking Athletic Department, our senior men’s and women’s badminton competitors concealed the luck of a home court during the doubles meet last Monday. All three of our women’s teams, including Mia Martell and Julie Van de Wiel, Erin Morris and Carrie Docherty, and Lacey White and Maggie Murphy have qualified for the next meet.
Congratulations to everyone for your hard work and dedication.
Our men’s and women’s rugby teams have plenty of new players and talent, and are very excited for the upcoming season. Keep up the great work. Go Vikings!
Trinity MacLean - Mighty Mighty Vikings
A huge congratulations this week goes out to the winner of the Student Council Earth Contest, Danika Moore, along with the three math zone teachers, Rob Collins, Lianne Garland and Tracey Watts.
Additionally, as it is National Administrative Assistants’ Day, on behalf of the whole school, I would like to thank Kelly Matheson and Audra Bushey, our own lovely administrative assistants, for everything they do for us. Keep up the amazing work ladies.
Ella Hurley - Viking Profiles
Teacher’s name: Terry Nabuurs
Hometown: Cardigan
Subjects: Culinary, Agri-Science, Foods, Science, Housing and Biology
Extracurriculars: Hockey, Soccer Coach
Favourites:
Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Food: Pizza
TV Show: The Office
Movie: Dumb and Dumber
Thing about MRHS: The positive atmosphere this school not only gives the teachers and students but also the community.
Student’s name: Cole Holland
Grade: 12
Hometown: Bridgetown
Extracurriculars: Hockey
Favourites
Course: Automotive
Teacher: Brian Somers
Food: Chinese
TV Show: That ‘70s Show
Movie: The Irishman
Thing about MRHS: People
