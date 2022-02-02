Last week high school student councils across the region were gearing up to spread some spirit after hearing the announcement classes were to resume on January 31.
One of the hardest parts of virtual learning has been not being in the school environment every day with fellow students, said Montague High Student Council president Kathleen Ryan.
“High school has definitely felt like a fever dream in some ways,” she said.
“It is so hard because it is the unknown that makes it so difficult.”
Still, their organization has been reaching out as much as possible through their Instagram account.
A virtual Spirit Week was held from January 17-21.
“It is kind of hard because we couldn’t reach the whole student body,” Ms Ryan said, noting students were asked to post pictures of various themed activities daily.
Once they are back at Montague High planning for the weekly Friday Fun Day activities can resume.
Motivating students is high on the to-do list throughout the school year for Morell Student Council although it has been difficult through the pandemic, said president Keir Sheppard.
“Just before lockdown we were finishing up our winter carnival week,” Mr Sheppard said.
The plan now is to change over to Valentine-themed activities and keep the fun going.
“We are missing school so when we go back we want to keep the school spirit high and do as many activities as we can,” he added.
Team competitions and a pep rally are first on the agenda.
At Souris Regional student council events were put on hold during the shutdown. However, president Tori-Jayne Chapman said they went out with a bang on the last day in December when a vote by students sent teacher Darren Chaisson to the ‘slime pit’.
It was all in fun and really helped raise morale, Ms Chapman said, chuckling.
“We always have plans on the go, it’s just whether or not we’ll be able to do them with Covid,” she added.
While dances and larger group activities haven’t been the norm since the pandemic began, Ms Chapman said individual class events are being highlighted.
“With all the uncertainty this year we just want to make sure our students get somewhat of a feel of a normal year,” she noted.
At École la Belle Cloche there is no student council, but the French youth group does do some activities to help students enjoy the school experience outside the classroom.
Member Mitchel White said they haven’t been able to meet since before the December surge in cases, but they look forward to a restart once they are back together.
He said the youth group offers a lot of opportunities for students, especially those who may not be keen on socializing.
“I think it is important because doing activities will help them exit their own bubble, try something new and have fun while doing it,” Mr White said.
