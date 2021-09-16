Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison has announced a case of COVID-19 in a student at Ecole La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay.
The student attended school today, September 16. The school will be closed on Friday and undergo a deep cleaning on the weekend.
Dr Morrison said the case is linked to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School, where there are about 20 active cases.
Close contacts of the student will be contacted by public health with isolation and testing instructions. They will be asked to get tested on Monday. There is a clinic open in Montague from 9:30 am to 2 pm.
The student is between the ages of 10 and 19.
