More than 300 Island students are participating in the in-school respite program while online learning continues due to the current wave of Covid-19.
Other students who normally work with educational assistants (EAs) and other support workers have had to adjust to different methods of learning during this period.
Carolyn Vandaele, an EA at Montague Intermediate School, said support workers have been keeping in contact with their students through video conferencing software Google Meet.
Ms Vandaele represents EAs, youth service workers, student attendants, workplace attendants and education language interpreters with CUPE Local 3260.
She said the video platform is used for “helping them complete their assigned school work, doing check-in with them and just remaining connected.”
Nothing can replace in-person learning, she said, although the current online learning setup is much superior to what was in place early in the pandemic.
“Everyone is making the best of the current situation we find ourselves in,” she said.
Upon the return of in-school education, if it is clear these students have fallen behind Ms Vandaele said she’s confident the province will provide extra resources to help the students.
Other EAs contacted by The Graphic declined comment. One support worker whose own children are struggling without their usual resource time feared reprisal from the Public Schools Branch.
The respite program, which operates in schools and mainly focuses on social interaction, is running six hours a day, five days a week.
The Department of Education said 343 students were taking part as of last week between the English and French school systems.
Students with special needs, who work with an EA or youth service worker at school, are eligible for the program. Parents can sign up their children through the government website.
Ms Vandaele said the respite program caps groups at a maximum of four people with masks, social distancing and rapid testing.
“When respite was announced prior to Christmas, a lot of members were concerned about safety not just for themselves but for their students. (CUPE) worked with the employers to address these concerns and make appropriate modifications to the program,” Ms Vandaele said, adding the local continues to address issues as they arise.
The province said EAs have been working as part of the respite program since the first week of the school closure. Supports are also in place for occupational therapy, speech language pathology and blind or deaf students.
