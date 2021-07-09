Some Montague Consolidated students spent their end of year field trip close to home as Southeast Environmental Association, SEA, recently hosted events for Grades 5 & 6 classes in various sites around the region.
Students agree that spending a whole day casting a seine net and picking up debris on the beach in Georgetown, planting trees and milkweed in the pollinator garden in Montague and geocaching along the trails of the Valleyfield Demo Woodlot was time well spent.
Student Ava VanDyke said learning about different animals and species of trees while planting was a lot of fun.
“We had to use teamwork here doing the geocaching and that was great,” she said.
Ava’s classmate Peyton Burke enjoyed the beach visit the most.
“They taught us about what kinds of fish there are,” she said, noting the hunt through the woods for GPS markers was also a lot of fun.
Teacher Kaitlyn Taylor knew by the smiles at the end of the day her Grade 5 students enjoyed their adventures.
“It is authentic learning that ties in with the science curriculum,” Ms Taylor said.
Grade 6 teacher Stephen Daley agrees.
“There is not a lot of opportunity for (students) to have days like this,” he said.
“There is a lot more buy-in when they enjoy what they are doing.”
Jackie Bourgeois executive director of SEA hopes the student participation will lead to environment awareness in the broader community.
“I think it is important kids get out and learn what’s in their back yard,” Ms Bourgeois said.
This was the first time the watershed group took on the task of organizing an all-day field trip for a school, but it won’t be the last.
“Hearing ‘This is the best field trip I’ve ever had,’ is music to my ears,” Ms Bourgeois said.
