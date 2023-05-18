Some of the students in the transitions class at Souris Regional School hold a few of the treasures they found unexpectedly while geocaching on the Confederation Trail in the town. From left are Ashton Peters, Molly Rodgers, Kaylee MacAulay and teacher Bob Terpstra. Charlotte MacAulay photo
A few Souris Regional Grade 11 students recently stumbled upon unexplained treasure they believe was unearthed by Hurricane Fiona.
Some members of the school’s transition class were geocaching last week with teacher Bob Terpstra on the Confederation Trail in the town of Souris when a glint of something caught Kaylee MacAulay’s eye.
“I looked under a fallen down tree and saw something shining inside under the dirt so I started to dig and we found a camera,” she said.
The 35 mm camera wasn’t all that was unearthed from the cave-like crevasse created by the tree’s roots. The tree was on the side of the trail about 100 metres from Bloomsbury Street.
Kaylee could see there were other foreign objects so classmate Ashton Peters was elected to crawl in and retrieve them.
All told the group found two pocket watches, several different coin sets, a crucifix, a pin from the town of Beresford, New Brunswick, a bracelet and a Canadian Air Force Association pin.
The assortment of the find has the group perplexed.
“The best we can figure is this was some kid’s treasure stash they had in some sort of box,” Mr Terpstra said. “We didn’t find a box, but it seemed like with Fiona tipping the tree over it disturbed it and it was all just in one spot.”
Something strange about all this is the goods were found in a pile under the dirt where the roots once were.
Some of the coins are dated 1992 which helps put a date on the earliest the stash could have been placed there.
Canadian Air Force Association Executive Director, Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret) Dean Black said the pin fits into that timeline as well.
He said it is a badge Air Force members would wear on their wedge caps.
“I’ve never seen one until now,” he said, “It is really lovely.”
“The logo on the pin has the Queen’s crown on it so it was made after 1953 and it was in use until 1993 when the association changed its name and redesigned the crest,” Mr Black added, noting it is interesting the pin looks to be in such good shape.
The camera, a 35 mm Minolta Maxxum, was first introduced around 1985 and was one of the first film cameras to feature auto focus and motorized film advance.
“The camera lens is perfect and you can zoom,” said Kaylee, who took it home in hopes of being able to get some film to see if it will actually work.
She did manage to get it open and there is no film inside.
“We were looking at the tree and it had barbedwire twisted into the tree so I was thinking there had to have been something there before,” Kaylee said.
Molly Rodgers said it was kind of funny how they came across it.
“Here we were searching for non treasure (geocaches) and bam we found treasure,” she said.
Geocaches are common along trails across PEI, Mr Terpstra said explaining the basic idea is individuals and organizations set up caches all over the world and share the locations on the internet and then GPS users can then use the location coordinates to find the caches. Typically it is a small container that has a paper where finders can add their names to the list and leave it for the next cacher.
Transitions is a career exploration program, Mr Terpstra said, noting the reason they do geocaching as part of the program is because some of the careers they look at are outdoor based.
“I think geocaching is one of those things that if you are outside and you don’t have anything to do it brings some purpose to being there and gets you in places you might never go,” he added.
The group would be interested to hear from anyone in the area who might be able to shed some light on the mysterious find.
