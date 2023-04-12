In the lead-up to a provincial election Island students are given the opportunity to ask party leaders questions based on issues the youth feel are relevant.
These are recorded on Youtube for perpetuity. (Google Student Vote PEI 2023.)
In the lead-up to a provincial election Island students are given the opportunity to ask party leaders questions based on issues the youth feel are relevant.
These are recorded on Youtube for perpetuity. (Google Student Vote PEI 2023.)
The preface to the Party Leader Q&A website states these are shared “with all five registered Prince Edward Island political parties.”
Well now, Premier Dennis King is present and accounted for as are Green Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal leader Sharon Cameron.
But there are glaring absences. Where is the Island Party leader Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás, and the NDP’s Michelle Neill?
The NDP haven’t had a candidate elected to the legislature since 1996 and failed to do so this time around but their leader has a voice.
This wasn’t the first miss for Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás who bemoaned the fact she was excluded from a CBC debate in late March.
What sort of message does this send to the students participating in the Q&A?
Possibly that only the three established parties; Liberal, PC and Green are deserving of being heard.
More than 6,000 elementary and secondary school students representing 32 schools participated in the vote. Belfast Consolidated was among the participating schools.
The students’ questions showed a genuine concern for the future and what this province will look like down the road. The well thought out questions touched on health care, climate change, hurricane recovery and the cost of living.
Following the Q&A the students had the opportunity to vote.
The results were: PC Party, 43.7 per cent of the popular vote (winning 17 seats); The Greens who will be the official opposition with four seats won 27.0 per cent; The Liberal Party took 15 per cent and won one seat; The NDP took 12.1 per cent of the vote and won one seat and the Island Party took 1.6 per cent of the popular vote and did not win any seats.
An important question rises from the vote results. The missing parties finished in the bottom two. Would the results have been different had their leader’s voices been included?
Also a relevant question is will these students maintain an open mind when they are eligible to mark an X on the ballot? And will they break from tradition and put their support behind the less conventional parties? Time will tell.
It’s an interesting exercise regardless.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.