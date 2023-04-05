For some students from eastern PEI the uncertainty of what lies ahead weighs on their mind as the faculty strike at UPEI continues.
“It is all up in the air,” second year nursing student Alexa Carpenter said.
Since the strike began on March 20, Ms Carpenter and her fellow students have been missing out on clinical hours. For her specifically that means not being able to do the two, eight-hour shifts a week at area hospitals.
“We are going to have to make them up at some point so it is all a bit of a mess right now,” Ms Carpenter, who hails from Brudenell, said.
She hopes catching up with this semester’s work doesn’t interfere with the next one.
The fear for second year kinesiology student Chloe LaBrech is whether she will be free to start her summer work fishing lobster by the end of the month.
Exams are supposed to be in a couple of weeks and if they are delayed she wonders how that will affect her employment.
“We can still study, but there are no deadlines set for some assignments,” Ms LaBrech from St Peter’s said.
Brooklyn MacInnis who is also in her second year of kinesiology said while some deadlines were already scheduled it is hard when you don’t have the professor’s expertise to fall back on.
“It is a little bit hard because we pay for our education and to get taught - it is upsetting not to be in the classroom,” she said.
Ms MacInnis, originally from Souris, said her most pressing concern is she has already registered for two spring courses but doesn’t know what will take place.
“Overall I think we will get our credits so it won’t set us back a whole year which is good, but other than that we are kind of in the dark,” she added.
The faculty association has been working without an updated collective agreement since last spring.
As of Monday the two sides had not met to continue negotiations.
