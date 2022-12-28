bags

RCMP Corporal Caroline Jackson, Constable JP Cote, liquor commission employee Cheryl Kerr and Constable Jamie Parsons present a few of the paper bags decorated by students with messages discouraging customers from drinking and driving. Submitted photo

As cases of impaired driving continue at a high rate across the Island, the RCMP has teamed up with students and liquor stores on a positive action for the second straight year.

Students from eight schools decorated paper bags used at liquor stores with messages discouraging customers from drinking and driving.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.