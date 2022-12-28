RCMP Corporal Caroline Jackson, Constable JP Cote, liquor commission employee Cheryl Kerr and Constable Jamie Parsons present a few of the paper bags decorated by students with messages discouraging customers from drinking and driving. Submitted photo
As cases of impaired driving continue at a high rate across the Island, the RCMP has teamed up with students and liquor stores on a positive action for the second straight year.
Students from eight schools decorated paper bags used at liquor stores with messages discouraging customers from drinking and driving.
Words like “be responsible for the safety of you and others,” “a very bad idea” and “think of me” were accompanied by colourful drawings in the hope of getting through to people who might consider putting others in danger.
Constable Jamie Parsons with the RCMP Provincial Priority Traffic Unit came up with the idea in 2021, inspired by campaigns in other jurisidctions. The PEI Liquor Commission gave police thousands of paper bags to take to Island schools, which were later used to package alcoholic products.
The project returned this year with the bags being used at liquor stores in the same areas as participating schools.
RCMP Constable Gavin Moore said the force works hard to catch impaired drivers, but ultimately the goal is to prevent them from getting behind the wheel in the first place.
“We’ll employ whatever techniques we can to try to bring that awareness up. If these bags can affect even one person to think twice, they certainly have done their job.”
In the past four months, there have been 19 convictions for impaired driving or refusing the breathalyzer in Georgetown Provincial Court alone. That does not include other cases on recent dockets still making their way through the system.
The penalties are stiff on PEI, including fines totalling $2,600 for those who are severely impaired, but by all accounts barely a dent has been made in impaired driving numbers over the years.
Another strategy, Cst Moore said, and perhaps a more effective one, is to convince the drivers they will be caught if they venture out. That includes making people aware police will have an increased presence on the roads, including more checkpoints.
“We know people’s perception of being caught is definitely a big factor. That’s why we choose some of the approaches we take,” he said. “To completely eradicate impaired driving is a pretty big task, but we do the best we can with (the resources) we have.”
Police have been dealing with drivers impaired by alcohol for decades, but in recent years the RCMP is also seeing an increase in cases of drivers impaired by cannabis, including charges laid.
New tools deployed in the last couple of years are paying dividends, Cst Moore said. That includes more roadside testing, more officers trained to do that and the handheld Sotoxa testing system.
While there are no specific devices like Sotoxa to test for impairment by other drugs, there are other methods, he said. Drivers can be put through the traditional field sobriety test where officers ask them to complete a series of actions to determine impairment, or police can demand a blood sample and have it sent for analysis.
“The main message we want people to know is if you’re going to drink or use drugs, anything that’s intoxicating, to not drive. Have a plan if you’re going out to any events.”
It’s a theme that is particularly emphasized this time of year, with more social events involving alcohol around the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.