Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, the time for funny business is over for students, as they are getting down to the nitty gritty of their schoolwork. There’s no more excuses, as report cards have been sent home and parent teacher interviews have come and gone. Exams are fast approaching, and they can just sneak up on you pretty quickly. The grade 12 students are into their final semester here at MRHS, and they are going to fly away, and be able to carve their own path in the world after graduation in June of 2021.
Also happening now are the preparations for the 2021 Spring Concert here at MRHS. This year, due to COVID restrictions, the concert will be virtual, but it can still be enjoyed by everyone via the MRHS Facebook Page. Students continue to work diligently on their role(s) in the concert, under the watchful and supportive eyes of Christie and Amy Beck. On the night of the concert, there will even be a special surprise for the audience to see and enjoy. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
Munn’s Landing is a gathering location for students located upstairs close to the classrooms of Mr. Munn, Mr. Lea, and Ms. Beck. It provides students with the opportunity to hang out between classes while not being in the way of others. During class, students can work in quiet and secure spots to improve their studying.
Carrie Doherty - Sports Center
This week in the Viking Athletic Department, we would like to give special recognition to our three badminton Provincial Qualifiers. Defeat was off the table. Morgan MacNeil and Caleb MacDonald strived and succeeded in a well deserved victory at the juvenile meet hosted by the Colonel Gray High School. Mia Martell remained focused and determined during a double elimination round of play at Charlottetown Rural High School, sealing the deal in the most vital rally of the day. All athletes were in close proximity, the competition was not to be taken lightly, but these individuals were well prepared for the battle. We would also like to congratulate all of those who competed. Your efforts and results exceeded many goals and we are very proud of the Viking pride and support you have shown for your fellow teammates. On a different aspect, we once again bring forth the successes of our Women’s Basketball Team, as they captured gold in AA against Rural, drenched with sweat but full of smiles. The team developed and worked beyond limits for this title. Thanks to the coaches and the close bond of the team, it was a year that will be dearly missed and more importantly, treasured. Go Vikings Go!
Viktor the Viking - Viking Profiles
Women’s Basketball Team
Likes: Long practices multiple times per week
Favorite TV Show: Who has time to watch TV when you’re winning provincial championships.
Favorite Food: Energy bars and many liters of water. And then ice cream after a big win!
Favorite Teacher at MRHS: Ms. Trainor, for coordinating our sports season. Favorite thing about MRHS: The gold medals around our necks.
