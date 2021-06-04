Students at Montague Consolidated School have voiced their support for a dog park to be created in Three Rivers.
The Grade 4 French immersion class, under the guidance of English teacher Edwena Arbuckle, recently wrote a letter to Three Rivers Council outlining how a park would add to the community.
“There’s a lot of people who live in apartments and they don’t have much space to have their dogs play,” said student JP Johnston of Montague.
JP has a dog at home named Cookie. Currently the family takes their canine family member to local trails, but a recent visit to Cardigan showed why that’s not a great option for dogs.
“There were lots of bikers and it was dangerous for her because she’s very little and she might get hit with a bike,” JP said.
Fellow student Caidance McCarron of Heatherdale said the need will increase once PEI’s borders start to reopen.
“Whenever the Atlantic bubble opens, more people will be coming to PEI because there’s less COVID cases and we need a dog park for people that bring dogs here.”
Ms Arbuckle said the project fell under the persuasive writing component of the curriculum. Students came up with ideas to improve the community and held a vote. A dog park was the winner. Other ideas included an improved skateboard park.
The students did their own research, talked to local veterinary clinics and businesses that service pets, and concluded around 2,500 dogs live in Three Rivers.
Ms Arbuckle said most agreed the best place for a park would be on the grounds behind Riverview Manor, across the street from Montague Intermediate School.
“It would serve an additional purpose because hopefully the seniors there would be able to watch.”
Other suggestions included near the Confederation Trail, near the rink or near the Montague Church of Christ.
Ms Arbuckle said having a dog park would be part of being a growing, welcoming community, especially since people have spent much more time with their pets during the pandemic.
“They’re part of the family and that’s been a constant for them.”
