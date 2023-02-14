group

Students in Meg Edward’s Grade 7 and Danielle Farrow’s Grade 4/5 classes at Belfast Consolidated gathered together last week to hand over dozens of handmade valentines to Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay as part of Valentines for Vets, a national program that distributes cards to veterans across the country. Charlotte MacAulay photo

For Belfast Consolidated students Sophie and Summer White a school project has turned into a bit of a family affair.

The two were among the Grade 4/5 and 7 students tasked with creating handmade Valentines for Vets, a program of Veterans Affairs Canada that involves schools every year to make hundreds of greeting cards to be distributed to veterans across the country.

Clinton white

Corporal Clinton White, on the left takes a look at a valentine made for him by 9-year-old Landon McIsaac at Belfast Consolidated School. Cpl White joined Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay at the school to collect dozens of handmade valentines to distribute to Veterans across the country. On the right are Summer and Sophia White, Mr White’s daughters who are in Grades 7 and 5. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Hayden

Hayden Welsh was very happy his handmade valentines were being passed on to veterans. The 10-year-old Grade 5 student at Belfast Consolidated was among the three dozen students who participated in this year’s Valentines for Vets program. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Lucy

Students at Belfast Consolidated had the opportunity to speak with Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay when he stopped in to pick up handmade Valentine cards students crafted for the Vets program. From left are Grade 4 students Lucy Fortune, Georgia Matters, Evie Thomson and Simon Beck showing Mr MacAulay their handiwork.

See more on page 8. Charlotte MacAulay photo

