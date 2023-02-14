Students in Meg Edward’s Grade 7 and Danielle Farrow’s Grade 4/5 classes at Belfast Consolidated gathered together last week to hand over dozens of handmade valentines to Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay as part of Valentines for Vets, a national program that distributes cards to veterans across the country. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Hayden Welsh was very happy his handmade valentines were being passed on to veterans. The 10-year-old Grade 5 student at Belfast Consolidated was among the three dozen students who participated in this year’s Valentines for Vets program. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Corporal Clinton White, on the left takes a look at a valentine made for him by 9-year-old Landon McIsaac at Belfast Consolidated School. Cpl White joined Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay at the school to collect dozens of handmade valentines to distribute to Veterans across the country. On the right are Summer and Sophia White, Mr White’s daughters who are in Grades 7 and 5. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Students at Belfast Consolidated had the opportunity to speak with Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada Lawrence MacAulay when he stopped in to pick up handmade Valentine cards students crafted for the Vets program. From left are Grade 4 students Lucy Fortune, Georgia Matters, Evie Thomson and Simon Beck showing Mr MacAulay their handiwork.
For Belfast Consolidated students Sophie and Summer White a school project has turned into a bit of a family affair.
The two were among the Grade 4/5 and 7 students tasked with creating handmade Valentines for Vets, a program of Veterans Affairs Canada that involves schools every year to make hundreds of greeting cards to be distributed to veterans across the country.
This year their dad, Clinton White, was part of the official event at the school when Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay who is also Cardigan MP visited to collect the Valentines.
The girls were able to hand deliver their Valentine greeting to their dad.
This wasn’t the first time Cpl White (retired), has been at the school for veterans events and he said making that connection with the kids is important.
He remembers being overseas and receiving letters from students.
Mr White said it made him feel a little closer to home to read the kind words and he expects the Valentines have a similar effect on veterans.
Mr MacAulay said the program, which has been in place since the mid-1980s, has brought a lot of comfort to many men and women who served over the years.
“What you do is put a tear of joy in their eyes,” he said.
About three dozen students participated, some making more than one card.
Grade 5 student Hayden Welsh made two cards and his personal connection with veterans played a part in his creations.
He had grandparents who served in both the First and Second World Wars so his cards with flags of various countries drawn on the front reflected those times.
“I hope they will be happy and feel like we care about them,” Hayden said.
He also included a poem in his artwork.
His classmate Lucy Fortune said she hopes “they will feel happy and know we care about them.”
Teachers Danielle Farrow and Meg Edward realize the significance of participating.
“It helps with (student) understanding of how important it is we live where we do,” Ms Edwards said.
Principal John Munro said the school has been participating for years, and it isn’t all they do to honour veterans.
Like many schools Belfast Consolidated hosts a Remembrance Day service and open the doors to invite all community members to participate. Aspects of the presentation are included in the social studies programming at the school.
Along with teaching students about respect the activities introduce them to a broader perspective of community, Mr Munro said.
