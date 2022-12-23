Team 1, made up of trades students and the custodial team, were the winners of the Montague Regional High School Christmas decorating contest as chosen by Eastern Graphic elves who donned judge’s hats for the occasion. The students’ display represented carpentry via wooden chairs and a mailbox, automotive skills with a pair of tire trees adorned with auto parts, welded items like a Christmas tree, and more. Back row, from left, are students Leo Cudmore, Joshua Shepard and Ethan Lowe. In the middle are staff members Tammy Gardiner and April Nicholson, with Graphic staffers Josh Lewis and Heather Moore and students Carson Wight and Nate Gardner in front. The students were presented with a prestigious certificate and bragging rights for their efforts. All students/staff put weeks of planning and effort into creating holiday visuals to depict a fun and colourful atmosphere for all to enjoy at the school. Submitted photo
Roy Power’s Grade 5 math class at Cardigan Consolidated, currently housed at Montague Regional High School, gathered for a photo with their resident snowman. Back row, from left, are Liam Perry, Darrion Campbell, Tycen Sheehan, Emma Palmer, Kailee Carroll, Jayde Quinn, Katherine Creighan and Callie Somers. Front: Maxwell Skrynsky and Zia Rice. Josh Lewis photo
Sandra Hicken’s class of elves were busy wrapping gifts during the Montague Regional High School Christmas decorating contest. They were part of the science wing team which focused on a Canadian winter theme, with representation for other holidays as well. From left are Willow Pellerine, Ayven Drake, Caitlin Drew, Abigail Anderson, Chloe Campbell, Abby Aitken, Chelsey Burhoe, Katie MacKenzie, Katie MacLean, Kiara Mallett, Kadin Creed and Sandra Hicken. Josh Lewis photo
Team 3 transformed the first floor hallway at MRHS into the Viking Express train station for the school’s decorating contest, complete with hot chocolate, popcorn and round-trip tickets. Back row, from left, are students Grace Sanderson, Dayna Holland, Brandon McQuillan and Brody Quinn. Front: staff members Jessica Watts and Jilliane Runighan and students Skye MacNeill and Grace Robertson. Josh Lewis photo
